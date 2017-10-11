Fresh and New: The Big Salad Opens Second Metro Houston Location in Spring Community

Additional openings planned for Austin, Dallas

Spring, TX (RestaurantNews.com) A fresh and new entry to Metropolitan Houston’s dining scene happens this week as The Big Salad celebrates the grand opening of its second Texas location.

Owners Maria and Ricardo Sanchez will host a grand opening this Thursday, Oct. 12 at the newest location of The Big Salad at the Springwoods Village shopping center, 2174 Spring Stuebner in Spring (phone: 281-288-4466). It’s the eighth outlet in the healthy eating chain and the second outside its home state of Michigan. Restaurant hours are Monday – Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Grand opening activities include free food samples, giveways of The Big Salad-themed apparel and gift cards, and a drawing for a chance to win a year of free dining at the new Spring location. A ribbon cutting will take place at 12:30.

The new 24-seat, 1,600-square-foot restaurant offers The Big Salad’s healthy and popular fresh food menu, with more than 17 million possible combinations of hand-crafted iceberg, romaine, or spinach salads, and a choice of 40 toppings and 30 varieties of dressings. In addition, diners may choose from a selection of fresh-made sandwiches and wraps, and soup options featuring longtime customer favorites, plus an ever-changing array of flavors – just to keep things interesting. The Sanchez family invites diners to give this fresh new dining option a try.

The Big Salad’s new location, while just the second one for the Lone Star State, will not be the last.

“We’re coming to Texas in a big way,” says The Big Salad’s John Bornoty, the chain’s founder and CEO. He notes that plans are underway to open as many as five locations in the Houston area, with additional restaurant openings planned for Austin and Dallas.

About The Big Salad

Since opening its first location in 2008, The Big Salad has allowed people to make their meal their own. Through thoughtful planning, The Big Salad chefs are equipped to prepare more than 17 million possible iceberg, romaine or spinach salad combinations for customers right at the point of purchase with a choice of 40 toppings and 30 dressings. Additionally, The Big Salad offers a plethora of fresh sandwich and soup options, as well as putting any salad into a wrap. Currently, The Big Salad can be found in Ann Arbor (two locations), Grosse Pointe Woods, Novi, Troy, Charlotte – all in Michigan, Richmond, Texas, and now in Spring, Texas. The restaurant chain has plans to open 100 stores in strategically located metro areas across the country in the next 10 years. Learn more at http://www.thebigsalad.net.

