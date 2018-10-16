French steakhouse chain La Boucherie making U.S. debut near Universal Orlando

French casual dining restaurant chain La Boucherie plans to make its American debut in Orlando’s Dr. Phillips neighborhood in November, just blocks from the Universal Orlando Resort theme parks.

La Boucherie has about 150 locations in France and 50 outside France, but hasn’t yet brought its affordable French steakhouse take to the United States. Phillip Hicks, general manager for the Orlando location, said it should open Nov. 7.

La Boucherie is like the Chili’s of France, if Chili’s served foie gras and steak tartare.

The restaurant is being opened by Claude Wolff, owner of Le Cafe de Paris in the Dr. Phillps neighborhood. Hicks, a former general manager at the nearby Amura Japanese Restaurant, will manage the eatery.

“It’s going to be a family restaurant, more affordable than a high-end restaurant,” Hicks said.

La Boucherie, which means the butcher in French, will specialize in steaks, although not some of the cuts that Americans are familiar with, Hicks said.

“The cuts of meat are very different in France than they are here, much more specific,” he said.

The restaurant will also serve dishes such as lamb shanks, duck, pork and chicken.

The restaurant, which is now under construction, is heading into the former Graffiti Junktion location at the Bayhill Plaza. Its address is 7625 Turkey Lake Road in Orlando.

