French restaurants have been closing in Chicago. Can Le Sud buck the trend? Mais oui.

Le Sud is only 7 weeks old, but already looks like a hit. It has a veteran management team, a chef who cooks with intelligence and purpose, an interesting and highly affordable wine list, and bright, attentive service.

OK, details. Le Sud (“the south”) sits on the western fringe of Roscoe Village, a cute-as-a-button corner space with 120 seats, divided equally between main-level and second-floor dining rooms. (The latter, with its own bar, is suitable for private events.) The decor is a Chicago-meets-Provence look that includes stamped-pattern silver ceiling tiles, exposed brick walls, ornate-framed mirrors, wall-mounted dinner plates and cute chandeliers that resemble uplit milk bottles.

Above the pass (the space between kitchen and dining room) is a shelf with cookbooks and knickknacks, against a slab of black slate painted with food and wine images and the phrases a votre sante (“to your health”) and nourriture de comfort (“comfort food,” though it really ought to be confort). The menu adopts the old-school approach of labeling appetizers “les entrees” and main courses “les plats.”

Given the general decline in the number of French restaurants in Chicago — particularly the dearth of new openings — these unapologetic accents carry a certain “come at me bro” bravado.

Which apparently resonates among the locals: The downstairs dining room has been filled, or nearly so, on all of my visits (none of them on the weekend). In a smart move, Le Sud takes reservations only for half its capacity, encouraging walk-in guests.

Owner Sandy Chen, who also owns Koi Fine Asian Cuisine in Evanston, took her inspiration from her travels in Southern France. But the menu, by executive chef Ryan Brosseau (Perennial Virant, Table, Donkey & Stick), also dips its toes into the Mediterranean from time to time.

Bread service is a particular passion of Brosseau’s, and it shows. Choose between the in-house sourdough baguette and the whole-wheat country bread, both excellent. Keep in mind that bread will sometimes accompany certain dishes, which my waitress was kind and sharp enough to point out when I inadvertently double-ordered one evening. (Brosseau also makes the sesame-seed buns that support the house burger.)

Brosseau respects tradition but doesn’t feel overly bound by it. “I try to keep things interesting to myself,” he said. “I mean, you gotta have steak frites, but the rest of the stuff is me trying to make good food.”

So while Brosseau offers escargots, they arrive skewered, rather than in the typical divided baking dish that I loathe. (Eating those superheated, weaponized snails is like playing Russian roulette with your tongue.) The escargots pick up a whiff of smoke from the wood grill, herbed garlic butter provides the accents one expects, and a petite salad adds peppery notes and lean flavors. Brosseau also takes a slightly novel approach to seared octopus, matching the tender pieces to silky pommes puree and an assertive bordelaise sauce fortified with bone marrow; the dish gets richer the farther down you dig.

Roasted quail, a new addition to the menu, is superb, a Thanksgiving dinner in miniature. Underneath the disjointed bird is a batonnet-shaped length of savory, walnut-studded bread pudding, and below that is a sauce made from chicken jus and cranberry mostarda, along with a petite salad anointed with pear aigre-doux. Brosseau’s foie gras tart is a visually elegant slice of foie-gras cheesecake topped with chopped toasted almonds and squiggles of plum-sherry caramel.

The steak frites is impeccably executed, the well-seared exterior contrasting perfectly pink meat within. Fries are hot and crispy, and a bowl of thick aioli stands ready for dipping. Bouillabaisse, blessed with an abundance of hake, monkfish and shellfish, is another flawless classic. Other plats include herb-stuffed loup de mer — irresistibly aromatic sea bass — and lavender-honey glazed duck breast with lentils and pickled fennel.

Chicken is oven-roasted and finished on a wood grill, resulting in skin that’s crispy and even blackened in spots. My bird suffered from dry white meat to go with the perfectly cooked dark meat. It’s a common enough failing, but disappointing nonetheless; the delicious and creamy rice beneath the chicken deserves a better partner. Grilled pork chop, served sliced with pickled apricot and mustard greens, features beautiful meat, lovingly handled.

Desserts are simple, make-ahead treats. There’s a sufficiently intense chocolate-orange mousse with whipped creme fraiche, a date-honey-almond basque cake with Chantilly cream and various in-house ice creams (the chevre and lavender honey is a hit, the fig and thyme slightly less so).

The beverage program, by general manager Terry McNeese (Le Lan, The Gage, De Quay), offers an affordably priced wine list of about 50 French bottles as well as a half-dozen “vins du monde” that venture into Spain, Italy, Austria and even Lebanon. Bottled craft beers and a handful of cocktails round things out.

On tap for 2019 are a sidewalk cafe and rooftop deck; appealing features, to be sure, but no reason to postpone your visit.

Le Sud

2301 W. Roscoe St.

773-857-1985

lesudchicago.com

Tribune rating: Two stars

Open: Dinner daily

Prices: Main courses $18-$44

Noise: Conversation-challenged

Ratings key: Four stars, outstanding; three stars, excellent; two stars, very good; one star, good; no stars, unsatisfactory. Meals are paid for by the Tribune.

