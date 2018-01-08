French restaurant 187 Rue Principale closes after three years in Emmaus

Modern French restaurant 187 Rue Principale closed Sunday after three years of business in Emmaus.

"It has been our great pleasure and honor to serve you," a note on the business' door reads.

The 187 Main St. restaurant, named after the French equivalent of its address, offered French cuisine such as coq au vin, duck breast, foie gras, rabbit, venison and sweet and savory crepes in a trendy setting with banquette seating and a small bar. Most of the ingredients were locally sourced.

For most of its time in business, 187 Rue Principale asked customers not to tip their servers as the restaurant incorporated the cost to pay its servers into menu prices.

In November, the restaurant lowered prices and started to allow tipping.

It is unclear why the restaurant closed and efforts to reach owner Mitzi Cullen were not successful.

Individuals with 187 Rue Principale gift cards may use them at Emmaus' House and Barn restaurants, 1449 Chestnut St., according to the restaurant's posted note.

