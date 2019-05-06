French-inspired restaurant Francois Frankie heads to Loop; City Bar digs into Fulton Market

Two restaurants — one aiming for the Loop, the other headed to highly competitive Fulton Market — hope to make a splash when they open this summer.

Francois Frankie (222 W. Randolph St.) will be a 6,500-square-foot restaurant featuring “French-inspired” cuisine (overseen by chef Michael Sheerin). The focal point of the restaurant will be a revolving bar, taking its inspiration from the Carousel Bar in the Hotel Monteleone in New Orleans.

Francois Frankie is the latest effort by Well Done Hospitality Group, which already owns two French restaurants in the Loop: Cochon Volant Brasserie (100 W. Monroe St.) and Taureaux Tavern (155 W. Van Buren St.).

City Hall, opening at the corner of Green and Kinzie streets, will be a sprawling restaurant and event space — some 23,000 square feet overall — split among a 5,000-square-foot bar and restaurant, and an 8,000-square-foot enclosed patio.

Built into a pre-1920 structure with brick walls and exposed truss ceiling, City Hall will feature an “elevated pub fare” menu by chef Michael Taus (Zealous, Taus Authentic). Beverages will include local beers, a global wine list and a cocktail program that will include large-format drinks served in tabletop-size water coolers, and mixed-shot “kickbacks” available individually and in flights.

