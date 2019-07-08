French country-style recipe perfect for Bastille Day

Celebrate Bastille Day on July 14 with this light French dish. Pan-fried sole and mushroom drizzled with a butter sauce is a typical French country-style recipe. The simple dish is a great way to serve fresh fish. A meuniere is a miller's wife, and literally translated the dish means cooked the way a miller's wife cooks.

Small red potatoes and green beans complement the sole. The recipe can be cooked in the microwave or sauteed. I have given a recipe for both.

Helpful Hints:

- Fillets from any flat fish can be used such as flounder, trout or snapper.

- Add to the cooking time for a thicker fish.

- Count 10 minutes cooking time for a 1-inch thick fillet.

- Any type of sliced mushrooms can be used.

Countdown:

- Start potatoes boiling first.

- Prepare beans.

- Cook fish.

- Finish potatoes and beans.

Shopping List:

To buy: 3/4 pound sole fillet, 1/4 pound sliced baby bello mushrooms, 1 small bunch parsley, 1 small bunch chives, 3/4 pound red potatoes, 1/2 pound green beans, 2 lemons and 1 can olive oil spray.

Staples: flour, olive oil, butter, salt and black peppercorns.

___

SOLE MEUNIERE (PAN-FRIED SOLE WITH NUT-BROWN BUTTER AND MUSHROOMS)

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

3/4 pound sole fillet

1/4 cup flour

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Olive oil spray

1/4 pound sliced baby bello mushrooms (about 1 1/2 cups)

1 1/2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons freshly chopped parsley

Rinse sole and pat dry with a paper towel. Mix flour with salt and pepper to taste. Dip sole fillets into flour making sure both sides are completely covered. Shake off any excess. Heat a nonstick skillet large enough to hold fish in one layer on medium-high heat. Spray with olive oil spray. Add sole and saute for 2 minutes and turn. Saute second side 2 minutes. Remove to a plate. Turn the heat to high, spray skillet with olive oil spray and add the mushrooms. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Saute until they start to shrivel, about 1 minute. Spoon the mushrooms over the sole. Add the butter to the skillet and saute until it just starts to turn brown. Pour over the mushrooms. Sprinkle parsley on top.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 320 calories (37% from fat), 13.2 g fat (6.1 g saturated, 4.3 g monounsaturated), 107 mg cholesterol, 35.5 g protein, 14.4 g carbohydrates, 1.1 g fiber, 231 mg sodium.

LEMON POTATOES AND BEANS

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

3/4 pound red potatoes (about 2 3/4 cups cubed)

1/2 pound green beans, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces (about 2 cups)

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon chopped chives

Wash potatoes, do not peel, cut into 1-inch cubes and place in a saucepan. Fill the pan with cold water to cover the potatoes. Cover and bring to a boil. Boil 10 minutes, add the beans and continue to boil 5 minutes or until potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes. Mix olive oil and lemon juice together. Add salt and pepper to taste. When potatoes and beans are done, place in a serving bowl and pour lemon sauce over them. Sprinkle chives on top.

Yield 2 servings.

Microwave method: Place potatoes in a microwave-safe bowl and cover with a plate or paper towel. Microwave on high 3 minutes. Add the beans and continue to microwave on high 2 minutes. Mix olive oil and lemon juice together. Add salt and pepper to taste. Toss potatoes with the lemon juice sauce. Sprinkle chives on top.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 196 calories (23% from fat), 5 g fat (0.8 g saturated, 2.2 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 5.3 g protein, 35.4 g carbohydrates, 5.8 g fiber, 39 mg sodium.

___

(Linda Gassenheimer is an author of over 30 cookbooks. Her newest is "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Find her on Facebook (@FoodNewsandViews) and Twitter (@LGassenheimer), and listen to her podcasts at www.880thebiz.com.)