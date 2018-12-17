The French confection: Bûche de Nöel

Spoil your family with a gorgeous dessert this holiday season and make them a classic Bûche de Nöel for Christmas dinner. Created by French pastry chefs in the 1870s, the Bûche de Nöel was fashioned after the large Yule log traditionally burned in French hearths to brighten the darkest days of winter. Well before the dark ages, burning a Yule log continuously throughout the winter solstice was believed to bring blessings and ward off evil spirits and bad luck. The ancient pagan custom was so entrenched, it was gradually incorporated into early Christmas celebrations throughout Scandinavia, France and Germany.

A confectionery Bûche starts with a roulade, or rolled cake similar to jelly roll. You can make a sponge cake flavored with vanilla or cocoa or try a flourless cake made with melted chocolate and meringue (a great choice if you need a gluten-free option.) Fill the cake with jam, whipped cream, pastry cream or thick custard, and frost it with dark chocolate ganache or buttercream.

To turn your simple rolled cake into a stunning trompe l’oeil masterpiece, have fun with your decorations. Most pastry chefs cut wedges from the original cake roll to fashion stumps and knot holes for their log. Once it is covered in ganache, run a fork through the frosting to create a barklike look, or get fancy and cover your cake with chocolate shards that resemble bark. Craft holly leaves from marzipan, or make sugared cranberries and sprigs of rosemary to resemble branches of greenery and berries frozen in snow.

A Bûche de Nöel isn’t complete until it is decorated with one final element: meringue mushrooms. Caps and stems are piped separately then baked at a low temperature to inhibit browning, and once cooled, the pieces are attached with melted chocolate and sprinkled with cocoa powder. The final product is surprisingly lifelike.

With all these elements, it’s wise to start your Bûche a few days in advance. Make the meringue mushrooms, cranberries and chocolate bark at least 2 days in advance, and the pastry cream and ganache the day before you want to assemble your cake. With these elements ready to go, all you need to bake is the cake the day you want to serve it. Once the cake is rolled and cooled, assembling your Bûche de Nöel should take less than 45 minutes, depending on how fast you fill and frost it.

Assembling a Bûche de Nöel

You will need:

• Chocolate Genoise, rolled and cooled

• Eggnog Pastry Cream

• Dark Chocolate Ganache

• Dark Chocolate Bark

• Sugared Cranberries

• Meringue Mushrooms

• Fresh Rosemary and Confectioners’ Sugar

Start preparing a day or two in advance. Make meringue mushrooms up to 3 days in advance, and store tightly covered at room temperature. The chocolate bark, ganache and sugared cranberries must be made at least a day in advance. Only the genoise needs to be made the day you assemble the cake. Assembly should take less than 45 minutes.

Step 1: Unroll the cake and spread with Eggnog Pastry Cream.

Step 2: Starting with the short end, carefully reroll the cake like a jellyroll as tightly as possible without cracking the cake. Should the cake crack as you roll it up, don’t worry, simply wrap the rolled cake in plastic wrap, sealing both ends, and refrigerate for an hour or two before frosting.

Step 3: To create the knot hole and stump: Cut a straight 1-inch slice from one end and attach it to the top of the cake with a dab of ganache, in the middle of the roll, cut side up. From the opposite end of the cake roll, slice a 2-to-3-inch wedge on the diagonal. Place the rolled cake on a serving platter and position the stump to one side of the log with the angled cut side out.

Step 4: Frost the Bûche de Nöel with chocolate ganache, making sure to cover the entire cake. Arrange the chocolate shards over the cake to resemble bark. Decorate with a few sprigs of fresh rosemary and sprinkle everything lightly with confectioners’ sugar. Refrigerate the Bûche de Nöel until 2 hours before serving. Decorate with sugared cranberries and meringue mushrooms. Let sit at room temperature for 2 hours before serving.

Bûche de Nöel

Serves 6

1/2 cup (2 ounces) cake flour

1/3 cup (1 ounce) Dutch process cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

4 eggs

2/3 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

3 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil

Cocoa powder and confectioners’ sugar, for rolling and sprinkling

Eggnog Pastry Cream (recipe follows)

Dark Chocolate Ganache (recipe follows)

Dark Chocolate Bark (recipe follows)

Sugared Cranberries (recipe follows)

Meringue Mushrooms (recipe follows)

Spray a 10-by-15-inch jellyroll pan with nonstick cooking spray and line with parchment paper. Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Sift the cake flour, cocoa and salt together twice to aerate and combine. Set aside. Whisk the eggs and sugar together in medium heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water. Whisk vigorously until the sugar dissolves and the eggs are fluffy and hot to the touch (about 120 degrees) about 3 to 4 minutes (do not stop whisking, or the eggs can scramble.) Remove the bowl from the hot water and beat with an electric mixer set on high speed until the egg mixture is thick and fluffy, tripled in volume and the bowl is completely cool to the touch, about 5 minutes. Beat in the vanilla. Drizzle the oil around the edge of the batter and use a spatula to gently fold it in once or twice without deflating the eggs.

Sift the dry ingredients (for the third time) over the eggs and, using a balloon whisk or large rubber spatula, carefully fold in, just until combined. If there are a few faint streaks of flour or cocoa remaining here or there, that’s fine; you don’t want to deflate the batter by over-handling it.

Scrape the batter into the prepared pan, smoothing it with an offset spatula. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the cake is springy to the touch and a toothpick comes out clean when inserted into the cake.

While the cake bakes, sprinkle a tea towel or large piece of parchment paper (slightly larger than the cake) with 2 tablespoons each of cocoa powder and confectioners’ sugar. Remove the cake from the oven and invert it onto the towel. Remove the parchment the cake was baked on. Sprinkle the cake with a little bit of confectioners’ sugar. Starting with the short side, roll the warm cake up with the tea towel or parchment paper, like a jellyroll. Cool completely before unrolling and filling. (Rolling the cake up while warm will keep it from cracking when you unroll it.)

Eggnog Pastry Cream

If you don’t like eggnog, substitute 1 cup whole milk and 1 cup heavy cream for the eggnog and increase the vanilla to 2 teaspoons.

2 1/2 cups commercial eggnog

6 egg yolks

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup flour

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/8 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1 teaspoon vanilla

Bring eggnog to a simmer in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Remove from heat.

In a separate saucepan, whisk together the egg yolks, sugar and flour until smooth. Whisk in the hot eggnog, about 1/4 cup at a time until fully incorporated. Return the pan to medium heat and cook, whisking continuously, until it comes to a boil. Continue whisking and cook for 1 or 2 more minutes until thick and puddinglike.

Immediately pour the custard through a fine sieve into a large bowl. Whisk in butter, nutmeg and vanilla.

Cover the pastry cream with plastic wrap, pressing it onto the surface to prevent a skin from forming. Refrigerate until very cold and completely set, a few hours but preferably overnight. When completely chilled, the pastry cream should be very thick.

Dark Chocolate Ganache

Let the ganache sit at room temperature to achieve the perfect spreading

1 pound semisweet chocolate chips

2 cups heavy cream

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon light corn syrup

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 tablespoons dark rum, bourbon or chocolate liqueur (Mozart or Godiva brand )

Place the chocolate in a medium, heatproof bowl. In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, bring the cream to a boil. Immediately pour the cream over the chocolate. Let sit 1 minute, then add the butter, corn syrup and vanilla and whisk until smooth. Whisk in rum or liqueur.

Cover the bowl loosely with plastic wrap and let cool completely at room temperature (8 to 12 hours) until thick and spreadable.

Chocolate Bark

I streamlined and adapted this trick from a method I learned from Alice Medrich, the Queen of Chocolate. It’s quick and simple and requires little equipment to create shards of chocolate that resemble tree bark.

Makes enough bark to cover 1 cake

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Spread the chocolate chips in an even layer on a large microwave-safe dinner plate. Heat for 1 minute on high heat. The chips will soften and look shiny but will not melt into a puddle on their own. Stir the chips until they are completely melted and smooth.

Cut a piece of parchment paper into a 10-by-15-inch rectangle. Scrape the melted chocolate onto the parchment and spread it into a thin, even layer that covers most of the sheet, leaving about an inch of parchment clean around the top and sides of the paper (you don’t need to be exact.) Starting at the short end of the paper, roll the chocolate-covered parchment into a thin tube, about 1 inch in diameter. Refrigerate the tube of chocolate until it hardens, at least a few hours or overnight.

Once the chocolate is set, unroll the paper over a large, rimmed baking sheet to catch the slightly curved shards as they are released. They will all be different sizes and lengths, some breaking as you go. Keep bark refrigerated until ready to use.

Sugared Cranberries

Let the sugar syrup cool slightly before you pour it over the cranberries. If it’s too hot, the cranberries will burst. A long soak overnight will slowly sweeten them, and a roll in more granulated sugar will make them sparkle.

Makes 1 cup

2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup water

1 heaping cup fresh cranberries

In a medium saucepan, combine 1 cup of the sugar and 1 cup water. Stir over medium heat until the sugar dissolves. Bring the syrup to a boil then reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer until lightly syrupy, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Pour the syrup into a medium bowl and let it cool until it is just warm, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the cranberries. Place a small plate, just a bit smaller than the bowl, over the berries to keep them submerged in the syrup. Refrigerate at least 8 hours or overnight.

Strain the cranberries, reserving the syrup for another use. Spread the remaining cup of sugar on a rimmed baking sheet and toss the berries gently in the sugar until they are completely encrusted. Allow them to air dry on the baking sheet until they are crisp and no longer sticky, at least 2 hours, or overnight.

Meringue Mushrooms

Use the egg whites leftover from making the pastry cream. Meringue mushrooms will keep for at least a week in a tightly covered container.

6 egg whites, at room temperature

1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar

Pinch of salt

1 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips, melted (for assembling)

Cocoa powder, for dusting

Heat oven to 200 degrees. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper.

In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat the egg whites and cream of tartar together on low speed using the whisk attachment just until frothy. Add the salt and increase the mixer speed to medium-high. Continue beating until soft peaks form.

Gradually add the granulated sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, beating until the meringue forms stiff, glossy peaks. Beat in vanilla. Sift the confectioners’ sugar over the meringue. Use a rubber spatula and gently fold the confectioners’ sugar into the meringue just until no powdery streaks of sugar remain. Do not over-mix, or meringue will deflate.

Spoon the meringue into a large piping bag fitted with a large round tip. To form the mushroom caps, pipe small rounds of meringue onto one of the baking sheets, about 1 to 1 1/2 inches in diameter and at least 1 inch apart. If a meringue forms a peaked top, use a wet finger to pat it down and soften it.

Pipe the mushroom “stems” on the second baking sheet, holding the bag vertically and piping a small amount of meringue and pulling straight up to form an elongated chocolate kiss shape.

Bake the meringues on the middle and lower rack of the oven for 1 1/2 to 2 hours, or until dry and crisp. If the meringues start to color, reduce the oven to 175 degrees. Turn off the oven and allow the meringues to cool in the oven an additional 2 hours or overnight.

Poke a small hole in the underside of each mushroom cap using the tip of a paring knife. Brush the underside of each mushroom cap with a dab of melted chocolate. Dip the tip of the stem in melted chocolate and press it gently into the hole to attach the pieces together. Allow the chocolate to set. Sprinkle the mushroom caps with cocoa powder.

O’Connor is a San Diego based food writer and author of seven cookbooks. Her latest is “Cake, I Love You” published in 2017 by Chronicle Books.