French brasserie Duck Duck Goose to open in Fells Point next week

Duck Duck Goose, the French brasserie by restaurateur Ashish Alfred, will open in Fells Point on June 22.

Located at 814 S. Broadway, the restaurant will open at 4 p.m. that Friday, according to a spokeswoman. Going forward, dinner service will take place from 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The bar will remain open after dinner service, though closing hours have yet to be determined.

Alfred, who opened his first Duck Duck Goose in Bethesda in 2016, announced his plans to open in Baltimore last summer. His approach to the menu will be similar to the Bethesda location, including a fresh pasta program and customer favorites such as cauliflower steak and ratatouille.

Plans for lunch and brunch services will be announced in the coming weeks, the spokeswoman said. The brunch menu will feature a shareable 10-pound Moscow Mule, Alfred told The Baltimore Sun last month.

Alfred, who grew up in Montgomery County and moved to Canton last year, owns the Alfred Restaurant Group, which operates George’s Chophouse and the private event space The Loft at 4935, both in Bethesda.

