Freeform and Carvel Conjure up the Ultimate Halloween Treat in Celebration of 31 Nights of Halloween

Highly-Anticipated Annual Movie Lineup Kicks-Off Spooky Season with the Carvel Ice Cream “Hocus Pocus Shake”

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Freeform is joining forces with Carvel ® to offer a new, wickedly delicious holiday treat to celebrate the network’s annually anticipated “31 Nights of Halloween” movie line-up. In honor of the crowd favorite film Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” and its airings during “31 Nights of Halloween”, Freeform and Carvel dreamed up the ultimate bewitching “Hocus Pocus Shake” for fans nationwide.

Guests can find the magic potion of Carvel’s signature vanilla soft serve mixed with OREO® Cookie pieces, topped with whipped cream and Halloween sprinkles, served in a 31 Nights of Halloween X Hocus Pocus limited edition cup, now through Nov.1, 2020. For those who want the delicious treat delivered straight to their door during movie marathons, the “Hocus Pocus Shake” can also be found on third-party delivery providers. For an extra special treat, enjoy $0 delivery fees on all Carvel orders through Uber Eats from Oct. 9 – 11.

“One of our favorite times of the year is upon us,” says Dalia Ganz Vice President, Social Media, Digital Marketing & Synergy. at Freeform, “We teamed up with Carvel to share our love of Halloween tricks and treats with consumers across the country and get them even more excited to watch their favorite Halloween movies on Freeform.”

“Carvel fans look forward to our holiday specialty shakes and we are thrilled to bring even more Halloween excitement to our shoppes this year with our Freeform collaboration,” said Nicolle DuBose, Chief Marketing Officer at Carvel. “The 31 Nights of Halloween Hocus Pocus shake is not only a delicious treat but the limited-edition cup only makes it sweeter for guests to enjoy as they watch their favorite Halloween movies!”

The special shake will be available at all full service Carvel locations and select express shoppes within the following states and territories: California, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Virginia.

For more information, or to find a participating shoppe, please visit https://www.carvel.com/halloween . For more information on “31 Nights of Halloween” and for the full lineup of movies, please visit https://www.freeform.com/movies-and-specials/31-nights-of-halloween-fan-fest .

About Freeform

Freeform connects to audiences with bold original programming and immersive social engagement that moves the cultural conversation a little forward. As Walt Disney Television’s young adult television network, Freeform channels the force and momentum of its audience in its quest for progress with authentic, groundbreaking original series such as “grown-ish”, “The Bold Type”, “Good Trouble”, “Motherland: Fort Salem” and “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay”. The network also programs tentpole events such as “31 Nights of Halloween”, “Kick Off to Christmas” and “25 Days of Christmas”.

About Carvel Ice Cream

The United States’ first retail ice cream franchise, Carvel® Ice Cream has become one of the best-loved and most recognized names in its industry. The company is a leading provider of premium soft ice cream and hand dipped ice cream products, as well as uniquely shaped ice cream cakes, including its signature Fudgie the Whale® and Cookie Puss® cakes. Atlanta-based Carvel currently operates over 400 franchised and food service locations. Visit www.carvel.com for more information, follow us on Twitter @CarvelIceCream and Instagram or become a fan on Facebook .

