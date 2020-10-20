Free Upgrades at Chronic Tacos With I Voted Sticker on Nov. 3

( RestaurantNews.com )

WHAT:

Chronic Tacos is rewarding voters with a free combo upgrade on November 3rd. Customers that show their “I Voted” sticker at the register will get a free combo upgrade including chips, salsa and a fountain drink, with the purchase of one of the following:

2 taco plate

Burrito

Bowl-rito

This deal is available for walk-in orders only at participating locations.

WHEN:

November 3, 2020

All Day

WHERE:

Available at participating locations

About Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 60 locations operating across the United States, Canada and Japan. The #Tacolife consists of undeniable tacos and the most authentic recipes, a laid back So Cal vibe with an irresistible edge, and only the most personal, friendly service.

Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you’ll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as California burrito and Chronic Fries. For more information, or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit www.chronictacos.com .

Media Contact:

Matt Kovacs

Blaze PR

310-395-5050

mkovacs@blazepr.com

