FREE Triple Chocolate Meltdown Is On the Menu at Select Applebee’s in Texas on Black Friday

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) This year on Black Friday (November 29, 2019), select Applebee’s restaurants in Dallas, Houston, Austin, Waco and East Texas will treat guests to a complimentary Triple Chocolate Meltdown dessert with the purchase of an adult entrée.

A guest favorite and an absolute steal at $6.99 all day every day, the world-famous, often imitated and never duplicated dessert features warm, rich, fudge-filled chocolate cake drizzled with hot fudge and is served with vanilla ice cream.

The Black Friday freebie is the brainchild of Chris Dharod, president of SSCP Management, parent of Apple Texas, which once nabbed the parent company’s top marketing award: Marketing Innovator of the Year.

According to Dharod, the prized Texas-based Applebee’s franchisee partner that owns and operates 62 Applebee’s restaurants in its home state, is always creating ways to see more of its neighbors more often.

“We are giving our neighbors the perfect dessert and the best Black Friday offer out there,” said Dharod. “Do your shopping then head our way for a great meal, including our new Sizzlin’ Entrees and then enjoy the best dessert in the neighborhood on the house.”

About Apple Texas

Dallas-based Apple Texas is a subsidiary of SSCP Management, Inc., owned by Sunil Dharod, a Dallas businessman and philanthropist. Apple Texas operates 62 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants in Texas.

About SSCP Management, Inc.

Family-owned and operated, Dallas-based SSCP Management, Inc. is an award-winning restaurant leader. SSCP currently owns and operates 76 Applebee’s – including 62 in Texas, 47 Sonic Drive-In’s and the 15-unit fine dining concept Roy’s, in addition to owning and operating various shopping centers, apartment buildings and other real estate holdings.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. As of September 30, 2019, there were 1,804 franchise and company-owned restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

Media Contact:

Derek Farley

150PR for Apple Texas Group

704-941-7353