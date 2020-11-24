Rick Kintzel
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Free Thanksgiving meals offered in the Lehigh Valley

November 24, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Rick Kintzel

Area organizations in the Lehigh Valley are offering free Thanksgiving meals to the community.