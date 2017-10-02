Free Tacos on National Taco Day At Taco John’s

Nation’s favorite quick-service restaurant giving away free tacos on Oct. 4

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) The creators of “Taco Tuesday®” are celebrating National Taco in full force.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, guests of Taco John’s – the home of the world’s best taco – will receive a FREE taco, crispy or soft shell, in honor of National Taco Day (arguably the nation’s most important holiday). Having owned the trademark for “Taco Tuesday” for decades, Taco John’s has developed a nationwide reputation for its outstanding tacos and is excited to invite guests in to celebrate this momentous holiday.

“There’s no better place to celebrate National Taco Day than Taco John’s,” said Tom Meyer, Taco John’s Vice President of Marketing. “We’ve built our entire brand around our great tacos because they are simply the best tacos around. We invite our fans and newcomers alike to take advantage of this special offer – giving us the honor of celebrating right along with them.”

In order to receive a free taco, simply present the coupon available on Taco John’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat pages – as well as on Taco John’s website and major coupon sites – and your taco is on the house. This delicious offer is available from open to close at participating Taco John’s locations nationwide, but only on Oct. 4, so mark your calendar!

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat and Potato Burritos, original Street Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features epic specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the TJ® Rewards App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, WY. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

