Free Tacos for America at Del Taco on 10/30

To combat a competitor’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion, Del Taco will be giving away FREE tacos all day and night tomorrow, Wednesday, 10/30. No need to wait until the afternoon!

Via The Del App, guests will receive a coupon for one free taco of their choice – The Del Taco, the Beyond Taco, or the Beyond Avocado Taco. No purchase necessary. Valid at participating restaurants.

