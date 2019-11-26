Free Pumpkin Spice Dipped Cone at Wienerschnitzel All Weekend Long!

World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain Offers FREE Delicious Treat with Any Purchase

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) If you’re a big softie for Pumpkin Spice, Wienerschnitzel has something nice! Starting Friday, November 29th through Sunday, December 1st, the world’s largest hot dog chain is treating guests to a free Pumpkin Spice Dipped Cone with any purchase.

“After a long day of shopping and running around, there’s nothing better than sitting down to some hot, delicious Wienerschnitzel food,” says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. “We know the best way to top off one of our savory menu items is a cool, tasty dessert so we wanted to treat our guests to something special.”

The Pumpkin Spice Dipped Cone promotion will only be available this weekend at participating locations. To find a Wienerschnitzel near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com and enter your city or zip in the search tool on the top right.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel ( www.wienerschnitzel.com ) is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of “Serving Food to Serve Others,” also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 325 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand.

