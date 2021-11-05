Free Meals and Discounts for Veterans Day 2021

America will celebrate Veterans Day on Thursday, November 11th this year, and many restaurant chains will be offering discounts and free meals to veterans and active duty military in appreciation for their service.

To help get the word out, RestaurantNews.com has rounded up a list of these restaurant offerings. Unless otherwise noted, these offerings are valid only on Veterans Day, November 11th. Be sure to check back often as we will continue updating the list.

Keep in mind, most Veteran appreciation offers:

Require proof of military service

Are dine-in only

Do not include alcohol

Can not be used with other coupons or discounts

Do not include gratuity

Also, for some restaurant chains, participating locations may vary. Check with your local restaurant for further details.

54th Street

Veterans and Active Duty eat free on Veterans Day up to $14. Offer valid Thursday 11-11-21 only.

Acapulco Restaurant Y Cantina

Complimentary 3-item combination plate from any Acapulco location. The Three-Item Combo includes rice and refried beans, or substitute with fresh vegetables. They will be able to pick three items: Tacos (soft or crispy), Enchiladas, Classics.

Applebee’s

Complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu created just for them. And when dining at Applebee’s on November 11, these special guests will receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, To Go or delivery within three weeks. Options include: 6 oz. Top Sirloin, Double Crunch Shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Chicken Tenders Platter, Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, Oriental Chicken Salad, and Three-Cheese Chicken Penne.

Aspen Creek Grill

Complimentary meal from a special menu to active duty military and veterans. Choices include: Pulled Pork Dinner, Aspen Hawaiian Chicken, and Classic Cheeseburger.

Aspen Tap House

Complimentary shareable to veterans and active-duty military. Selections include: Pow Wow Shrimp, Buffalo Chicken Dip, Nachos, Broccoli Fritters, Cheese Curds, Craft Beer Cheese Dip, Crispy Pickle Chips, Tempura Cauliflower, and Truffle Fries.

Bandana’s BBQ

Veterans and Active Military get a complemetary Budget Buster Meal. 3oz. of Bandana’s signature BBQ served with one piece of Garlic Bread and your choice of two sides. Choose from: pork, chicken, turkey or sausage. No substitutions.

BIBIBOP Asian Grill

Free bowl. To receive this offer, please bring in your military ID to your local BIBIBOP on November 11th.

Black Rock Bar & Grill

Free steak dinner on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The dinner includes Black Rock’s award-winning Certified Angus Beef steak, cooked by the guest on a 755-degree volcanic sizzling rock. Includes a side.

Bob Evans

Special menu of seven farm-fresh breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes to choose from. Choose one: Country Biscuit Breakfast, The Mini Sampler, Brioche French Toast, Buttermilk Hotcakes, Soup & Salad Combo, Country-Fried Steak Dinner Bell Plate or Mushroom & Onion Chopped Steak Dinner Dell Plate.

Bombshells Restaurant & Bar

All 10 Bombshells Restaurant & Bar locations in Texas will provide free meals for veterans on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11, 2021. Active service members and accompanying family members will receive a 20% discount. On other days of the year veterans and active service members can receive a 20% discount on meals at Bombshells.

Brick House Tavern + Tap

Free meal for all veterans and active military members on November 11th. Brick House will also hand out a $5 bonus card to all veterans and active military members that can be used from 11/12/2021 through 12/31/2021. The free meal has a value of $15. Valid at select locations. (Akron, OH | Chesterfield, MO | Grapevine, TX | Houston, TX (Hwy 290) | Houston, TX (Hwy 249) | Parker, CO | San Antonio, TX | Willow Grove, PA)

Calhoun’s

Veterans and active military eat free on Veterans Day.

California Pizza Kitchen

Complimentary meal. Choose from: The Original BBQ Chicken Pizza, Hawaiian Pizza, Mushroom Pepperoni Sausage Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, Five Cheese + Fresh Tomato Pizza, and Traditional Cheese Pizza, The Original BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad, Thai Crunch Salad, Classic Caesar Salad, Italian Chopped Salad, Garlic Cream Fettuccine with Chicken, Kung Pao Spaghetti with Chicken and Bolognese Spaghetti.

Champps Kitchen + Bar

Free meal for all veterans and active military members on November 11th. Champps will also hand out a $5 bonus card to all veterans and active military members that can be used from 11/12/2021 through 12/31/2021. The free meal has a value of $15.

Chelo’s Hometown Bar & Grille

Free meal on November 11th. Choices include Clam Cakes & Chowder, Grilled Chicken Salad, 1/3 lb. Cheese Burger, Turkey Burger, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Roast Beef Sandwich, Chicken Delight, 5 Cheese Mac & Cheese or Spaghetti & Meatballs.

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Complimentary meal. Entree choices include: Chicken Crispers, Margarita Grilled Chicken, Soup & Salad, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, Just Bacon Burger, Oldtimer with Cheese, or Cajun Chicken Pasta.

Claim Jumper Restaurants

Free dine in meal for all veterans and active military members. The free meal options include BBQ Chicken Salad, Classic Cheeseburger, Black Tie Pasta, Meatloaf & Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Shrimp, Country Fried Steak, and Southern Fried Chicken.

Colton’s Steak House & Grill

Free entree valid for military veterans, active servicemen and women. Available for dine-in only. Hours may vary by location. Offer not available in Kentucky locations.

Country Kitchen

Free Country Scramble. Two fluffy pancakes alongside scrambled eggs mixed with diced ham and cheese.

Country Pride

Free meal at participating restaurants inside TA, Petro and TA Express.

Craft Republic Bar + Grill

Free meal for all veterans and active military members on November 11th. Craft Republic will also hand out a $5 bonus card to all veterans and active military members that can be used from 11/12/2021 through 12/31/2021. The free meal has a value of $15.

Denny’s

Veterans can enjoy a free Build Your Own Grand Slam Thursday, November 11th from 5am – noon at participating locations. One of Denny’s signature breakfast entrees, the Build Your Own Grand Slam includes a choice of four delicious items for a fully customizable breakfast. And with more than 10 choices — such as fluffy buttermilk pancakes, eggs cooked to order, bacon strips, buttermilk biscuits and hash browns– there is something for everyone.

Duffy’s Sports Grill

Free lunch on Veterans Day from 11am until 4pm.

Dunkin’

Free donut of choice, no purchase necessary. While supplies last. Limit one per customer. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.

Eat’n Park

All November long, former and current military members will receive 10% off for themselves and their entire party each visit (dine-in only).

El Torito

Veterans and Active Military with a free meal on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11th. They can enjoy a complimentary 3-item combination plate from any El Torito location. The Three-Item Combo includes refried beans, rice, and signature sweet corn cake. They will be able to pick three items of their choice: Tacos – Chicken Machaca Crispy Taco, Beef Barbacoa Crispy Taco; Enchiladas – Cheese, Beef Barbacoa, Chicken Machaca; Classics – Chicken Tamale, Chile Relleno, Crispy Chicken Flautas.

Fox & Hound Bar + Grill

Free meal for all veterans and active military members on November 11th. Fox & Hound will also hand out a $5 bonus card to all veterans and active military members that can be used from 11/12/2021 through 12/31/2021. The free meal has a value of $15.

Freebirds World Burrito

Free chips and dip at all 55 locations. Choose between guacamole, salsa or Freebirds’ legendary Queso Blanco!

Golden Corral

On Thursday, Nov. 11, America’s #1 buffet and grill is inviting all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel to visit their nearest Golden Corral to enjoy a free dinner buffet and beverage from 5pr – close. Additionally, Golden Corral will raise funds through guest contributions for DAV (Disabled American Veterans) from Nov. 4-11.

Grady’s BBQ

Free value combo all veterans and active military members. The value combos include catfish basket, chicken tender basket, one meat sandwich, two meat sandwich, quarter chicken plate, brisket sandwich, and loaded potato.

