Free Grilled Cheese Sandwiches at Arooga’s April 12th

Arooga’s is Getting Cheesy for National Grilled Cheese Day

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Loosen those belts-Arooga’s is giving two grilled cheese sandwiches for the price of one.

Harrisburg, Pa based Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is offering one free grilled cheese sandwich with each grilled cheese purchase on April 12th for National Grilled Cheese Day at select locations (excluding East Brunswick, NJ) in celebration of its favorite foodie holiday.

The offer includes all Arooga’s awesome grilled cheese creations, featuring items available only for a limited time, listed below:

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup: Smoked Gouda, cheddar, and provolone cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon grilled between 2 pieces of USDA organic multigrain bread. Served with a bowl of tomato basil soup as the side.

Donut Grilled Cheese: Glazed donut grilled crisp and topped with American cheese and 4 slices of Applewood smoked bacon.

Cubano Grilled Cheese: Grilled ham, no antibiotic ever pulled pork, and Swiss cheese on buttery, non-GMO Martin's potato bread and dressed with mustard and a pickle.

“There is a lot of attention put into the creation and preparation of all of our menu items, but our grilled cheese sandwiches are some of my personal favorites.” said Arooga’s President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “Everyone loves a good sandwich, and I challenge everyone to come to Arooga’s to share the deal or eat two of the best you’ll ever have.”

Arooga’s Free Grilled Cheese offer is available only at participating locations (excludes East Brunswick, NJ), and is dine-in only with purchase of grilled cheese of equal or greater value (lesser value item is discounted). Beverage purchase is required to qualify for discount. Offer cannot be used in conjunction with other specials or discounts and is limited to one discount per check. Other restrictions may apply.

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2018 and Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains, Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh natural, ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

Arooga’s currently has 16 locations, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region. Locations in Winter Park, Fl and Allentown, Pa are expected to open this spring.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is an innovative full-service casual restaurant and bar with a sports and entertainment focus that combines exceptional food and beverages, with unique concepts, and proprietary operational strategies. Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar was founded in July 2008, and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 100 locations in the Eastern U.S. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their “unique sports and entertainment restaurant & bar” concept to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.aroogas.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

Media Contact:

Tanya Scannelli

Arooga’s Director of Communications

717-635-9464

tanyacaldwell@aroogas.com