Free cupcakes at Charm City Cakes on Friday, courtesy of Facebook

Let them eat cupcakes.

Social networking giant Facebook is giving away hundreds of free cupcakes Friday at Remington’s Charm City Cakes to promote the launch of a new feature on the platform.

Charm City Cakes, founded by Duff Goldman and popularized by the Food Network show "Ace of Cakes,” is one of 50 bakeries around the world participating in the giveaway.

The new Facebook feature is called birthday stories and allows users to add digital birthday cards to their stories. Friends can contribute to your birthday story for 24 hours.

500 million users view Facebook stories each day, according to a spokeswoman for the company. Many use Facebook to wish one another a happy birthday, a spokeswoman said.

The cupcake giveaway starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until supplies run out. Varieties will include red velvet, chocolate and vanilla with different flavors of buttercream frosting. Limit one per customer.

Charm City Cakes is located at 2936 Remington Ave., Remington. Call 410-235-9229 or go to charmcitycakes.com.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik