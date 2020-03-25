Free COVID-19 Solution for Food Service Professionals

While cleanliness has always been paramount in the food service industry, the need to clean, sanitize and manage safety has never been as critical as it is today, due to the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic. RizePoint , an industry leader in in the food safety/quality/technology/sustainability space, is now offering complimentary access to COVID-19-related forms, reports, and auditing tools to all food, retail and hospitality organizations.

RizePoint understands that food service organizations are facing unprecedented challenges in responding to COVID-19. The top priorities are to ensure employees and customers stay healthy, and to help stop the spread of this deadly virus. Therefore, food service professionals need to implement enhanced Cleaning, Sanitization, and Safety Protocols. But they might not know the appropriate protocols for COVID-19 (e.g., what cleaning and sanitization chemicals have been registered with the EPA with a coronavirus claim.)

Another major issue: How can food businesses rapidly deploy and train all retail locations/employees and track progress, responses and other mission-critical information?

RizePoint’s free COVID-19 Response Solution, available now through March 2021, can help. It includes:

Access to mobile auditor for COVID-19 response, with no limit to the number of audits or locations.

Forms and virus feedback reports unique to coronavirus.

Information on cleaning, sanitization, safety and training protocols, as they relate to this pandemic.

A RizePoint COVID-19 Resource Center , where information is regularly updated.

Food service professionals are currently in “rapid response” mode to address the COVID-19 outbreak. RizePoint’s resources are applicable now as we navigate the crisis and will see us all into full recovery. RizePoint’s solutions will help food organizations restore consumer confidence and get back to business.

RizePoint – who works with the most prestigious food/hospitality brands in the world, including Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, McDonald’s, Marriott and more – is now offering all food service organizations the benefit of their vast knowledge, expertise and innovative solutions to get through this global health crisis. To access these resources, visit https://rizepoint.com/mobile-auditor-covid-19-free-use/ .

Note: there are no obligations, limits, subscriptions or sales quotas needed to access these free solutions.