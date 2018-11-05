Free cookies, fries and ride-share discounts for Maryland voters on Election Day

On Election Day, all around the Baltimore-area, eyes will be glued to the polls. Naturally, the thinking goes, you might as well bite your nails among fellow citizens at the bar.

Whether it’s a results watch party or simply wearing an “I Voted” sticker, the following establishments will be in the democratic spirit.

Avenue Kitchen & Bar: $3 glasses of Prosecco and $1 pints of Avenue Ale beer. 911 W. 36th St., Hampden.

Clavel: Bring your “I Voted” sticker and enjoy a free mezcal by Don Mateo de la Sierra’s Alto. 225 W. 23rd St.

Corner Bakery Cafe: Receive a free hot or cold brewed coffee with any purchase when you present your “I Voted” sticker. To find a participating location, visit the cafe’s website here.

The Elephant: Wear an “I Voted” sticker and receive 10 percent off your bill. 924 N. Charles St., Mount Vernon.

Ida B’s Table: Grassroots organization Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle will host a watch party beginning at 9 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided and a cash bar will be available. Free; reservation required here. 235 Holliday St., downtown.

Lyft: Get 50 percent off or up to $5 off rides across the country using a code generated on the website of Lyft’s partner, Buzzfeed’s website. The code for Maryland is “VOTEMD2018.”

O’Donnell Square Park: On Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., national nonprofit #VoteTogether and the Canton Community Association will host Party at the Polls, an Election Day celebration that will include free food from Chick-fil-a, non-alcoholic beverages, live music and kid-friendly activities. Dogs welcome. 2917 O’Donnell St., Canton.

Potbelly: The sandwich shop is offering a free cookie with any entree on Nov. 6 and 7. “No requirement to vote,” the company tweeted from its Twitter. “ just ask and we’ll give you a free cookie. but seriously, you should vote.”

R. House: Baltimoreans for Education Equity is teaming up with the Remington food hall to host a watch party starting at 7 p.m. Showing an “I Voted” sticker receives: $4 select drafts, $5 Bipartisan Punch, $6 wines and $1 off all regular menu items. Free; reservation required here. 301 W. 29th St., Remington.

Shake Shack: The burger joint will offer free fries with any purchase Tuesday for those who present an “I Voted” sticker to a Shake Shack team member in-store or use the code “ivoted” in the chain’s Shack App.

Taco Noche: Half-priced margaritas ($4 instead of $8). 711 W. 40th St., Hampden (kiosk near MOD Pizza at the Rotunda).

Topside: Hotel Revival’s restaurant will offer a free draft beer to anyone wearing an “I Voted” sticker. 612 Cathedral St., Mount Vernon.

Uber: The ride-sharing service app is offering $10 off a single ride to the polls on Election Day on the most affordable Uber option available in your city (Express POOL, POOL or UberX, in that order). Be sure to download the most recent version of the Uber app, find your polling station using the polling place locator, and enter the promotional code VOTE2018.

Additional reporting by Baltimore Sun staffer Brittany Britto.

wesley.case@baltsun.com

twitter.com/midnightsunblog

MORE MIDNIGHT SUN

Best Baltimore bars: Beer havens, skillful cocktails and everything in between

Map: Maryland breweries and distilleries

Baltimore Sun bar reviews