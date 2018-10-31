Free coffee and bagels for a year to first 25 people at Einstein Bros. Bagels on Nov. 1

Einstein Bros. Bagels is giving away a year of free treats to the first 25 people in line at its Winter Park location Thursday, proving the early bird really does get the worm- er, bagel.

Doors open at 5 a.m. at the 1200 S. Orlando Avenue store. To celebrate Einstein Bros. Bagel's recent partnership with Caribou Coffee, early risers get a shot at free coffee and bagels for a year during its launch party, the company said in a press release.

After the first 25 people in line, every costumer will get one free coffee and bagel until 9:30 a.m.

Beginning Nov. 1, all Orlando Einsteins will include an in-store Caribou Coffee house, according to the release.

