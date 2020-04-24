Free Churro Week at Del Taco

Del Taco is currently hosting Free Churro Week until Wednesday, April 29, 2020 as a way to bring a smile to its guests during this difficult time. The offer is as follows, available via the drive-thru and takeout, no coupon necessary:

1-piece Mini Churro free with purchase of any combo meal, excluding breakfast combos

6-piece Mini Churros free with purchase of any Fiesta Pack

Disclaimer : Offer not valid for orders placed in the app. Price and participating may vary.