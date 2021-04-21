“FREE Burritos for A Year” Promotion is Back at Hot Harry’s for Cinco de Mayo Celebration in 2021

10 lucky registered winners at 4 Hot Harry’s locations will win a free burrito a week for a year as part of the 2021 Cinco de Mayo Party and FREE Shirts on Cinco de Mayo – Wednesday, May 5

Pittsfield, MA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Customers at all four Hot Harry’s Fresh Burritos locations have plenty to celebrate on Cinco de Mayo (Wednesday, May 5). Each Hot Harry’s store will be giving away limited edition Hot Harry’s / Cinco de Mayo t-shirts to the first 100 customers beginning at 11 AM that day.

And there’s more … all customers from Monday, May 3 until Sunday, May 9 can enter to win a free burrito each week for a year. That’s a full week to register for the drawing! Ten winners will be chosen per store*! The total combined count of burritos to be given away over the year is a big number – 3,120!

Hot Harry’s is a fast casual restaurant with locations in western Massachusetts and the Capital Region of New York State (list follows).

“We’re very excited to bring back this Cinco de Mayo promotion as way to give back to our loyal customers that have continued to support us during the pandemic” said Samir Abdallah, President of Hot Harry’s.

Cinco de Mayo – the fifth of May – commemorates the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War (1861-1867). A relatively minor holiday in Mexico, in the United States Cinco de Mayo has evolved into a celebration of Mexican culture and heritage. Further information at www.hhburritos.com or www.hotharrysburritos.com .

Hot Harry’s Fresh Burritos will be holding discovery days for interested franchise prospects. Contact: Samir Abdallah at 413.446.1929 or sabdallah@hhburritos.com and find out more information about franchising at www.hotharrysburritos.com/franchising/ .

Massachusetts

37 North Street, Pittsfield, MA

413-448-6155

Mon.-Sat. 8AM-9PM, Sun. 11AM- 8PM

Massachusetts

724 Tyler Street, Pittsfield, MA

413-448-2220

Mon.-Sat. 9AM-9PM, Sun. 10AM – 9PM

Massachusetts

403 Main Street, Dalton, MA

413-300-0028

Sun.-Sat. 10AM-8PM

New York

596 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush, NY

518-477-5500

Sun.-Sat. 10AM-8PM

Contact:

Samir Abdallah

413-446-1929

sabdallah@hhburritos.com

