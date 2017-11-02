Free beer samples, home brewing tips at Brew & Bottle in Newport News Saturday

Beer lovers can sample local beer for free and learn home brewing tips from local enthusiasts this weekend at Newport News home brewing supply shop, Brew & Bottle.

The shop’s “Learn to Home Brew” event will feature roughly a dozen brewer set ups in the parking lot, where attendees can watch, learn and likely even participate in the home brewing process. Participants who will brew will receive free food. Attendees 21 and older will receive free 2-ounce pours of beer from Oozlefinch Craft Brewery, Tradition Brewing Co. and Virginia Beer Co.

Brian Binder, owner of the supply shop, hosts two events a year — “National Home Brew Day” and “National Learn to Home Brew Day.” Binder and his wife Angela have been in business for three years. Traditional advertisements haven’t paid off the way they’d like, Binder said, so they thought they’d try something more hands on.

“By doing things like this for the home brewing community, people get involved, they talk about it on social media and it helps promote home brewing,” Binder said.

Attendees also will be able to enter into a raffle for T-shirts, hats and home brewing equipment. Tickets will be $1 or six for $5.

One reason the event has received positive feedback in past years is because of the friendly atmosphere, Binder said.

“I think the home brewing community as a whole is very supportive and group-oriented,” Binder said. Everybody likes helping out whenever they can.”

Brewing kettles also will be available for use in the parking lot if attendees wish to try their hand at brewing, Binder said. There will plenty of guidance from other participants. The event will promote all the reasons why Binder fell in love with the craft, he said.

“I have been home brewing for 14 years,” Binder said. “I really like the ability to make a variety of beers, and I really love learning new things. Passing that knowledge onto other people … that’s why I opened a home brewing shop.”

The event will is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Brew and Bottle, 304 Oyster Point Road in Newport News. For more information, visit brewandbottlellc.com.

