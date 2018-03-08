Freddy’s Opens Its 300th Restaurant in Indianapolis

Indianapolis, IN (RestaurantNews.com) Growth continues to heat up for fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, with its newest opening in south Indianapolis Tuesday, March 13, at 5235 Noggle Way near Kroger at Emerson and County Line Road. The opening marks the 300th location for Freddy’s. A ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Indy Chamber of Commerce will be held at 10:30 a.m. to officially welcome Freddy’s to the area. 93-year-old company namesake and WWII veteran Freddy Simon will be in attendance to meet FredHeads who wish to stop by on opening day.

“Opening our 300th location is a dream come true and we are grateful to our Freddy’s family and guests who have led us to reach this milestone,” said President and CEO, Randy Simon. “We have a great group of franchisees in the Indianapolis-metro that started out as cooks and cashiers at our early locations in Wichita. Their dedication and hard work earned them management positions and they went on to be successful operators. They truly understand the Freddy’s values and culture and we hope to see more stories like theirs as the catalyst of future growth.”

Blake Epperson, managing partner for Freddy’s franchise group ICT, LLC joined the Freddy’s family nearly 15 years ago as an entry-level team member at the company’s original training restaurant in Wichita, Kansas. He worked his way up to general manager before partnering with several other managers from Freddy’s corporate locations in Wichita to form a franchise group. ICT, LLC opened their first Freddy’s franchise in December 2016 with a location in Carmel/Westfield.

“The feedback we’ve received at our first restaurant in Carmel has been very positive, so we’re thrilled to expand into Indianapolis and give residents in the community another convenient location to visit,” said Blake Epperson. “We’re prepared to serve guests with the same friendly service and great taste they’ve come to love at our Carmel location.”

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy’s opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order Steakburgers, Chicago dogs and other savory items along with its signature desserts prepared with premium frozen custard churned fresh throughout the day. Today, Freddy’s restaurants serve 31 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia and down the East Coast states to Florida. In 2018, Freddy’s has been named for the fifth year in a row as one of the top 10 on Franchise Times magazine’s Fast & Serious list, and for a sixth time to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list (ranked #44). In 2017, Freddy’s was included on Inc. Magazine’s 500/5000 list of “Fastest-Growing Private Companies” for the fifth consecutive year. Other notable accomplishments include a feature on Consumer Reports’® lists of best burgers, cleanest fast-food restaurants and those with the best service last published in 2014, and first-place winner of many local newspaper readers’ choice categories throughout the U.S. including Best Burger, Best Fries, Best Hot Dog and Best Dessert. For more on Freddy’s, visit the Newsroom, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.

