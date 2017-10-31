Freddy’s Opens Four New Locations Across Four States on Halloween

Leading All-American Fast-Casual Concept Accelerates Development and Expands Nationwide Footprint

Wichita, KS (RestaurantNews.com) Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced the opening of four new restaurants today in Georgia, Indiana, Illinois and Texas. In its 15th anniversary year, Freddy’s has accelerated its franchise development efforts and opened more than 40 new locations to date in 2017.

This surge of openings brings a new Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers restaurant to Pearland, Texas, marking the brand’s 46th location in the state. The company is significantly growing its presence in Texas with several additional locations in development. Construction is currently underway on new Freddy’s restaurants in Dennison, College Station, and League City, with construction beginning in the coming weeks for locations in McKinney and Harlingen.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is also opening today in Franklin, Indiana. There are currently four restaurants open in the state, with a location in Indianapolis slated to open before the end of this year. Illinois welcomes its fifth Freddy’s with the opening of its newest location in Champaign. Additional sites are under construction in Collinsville and Orland Park, which will celebrate grand openings in 2018. Rounding out today’s cluster of grand openings is the new restaurant in Macon, Georgia, the brand’s eleventh location in the state.

“Opening four new locations on the same day speaks volumes about not only the strength of our growth strategy, but also the brand’s reputation in local markets across the country,” said Randy Simon, President & CEO. “We’ve gained the trust of our guests by serving them delicious, high quality food in a welcoming and family-oriented atmosphere. The Freddy’s experience continues to resonate within communities nationwide.”

Franchise opportunities remain in areas across the U.S., including the West Coast, upper Midwest and Northeast. Prospective franchisees must develop at least four locations within their negotiated territory. Franchisee candidates should also have a minimum net worth of $850,000 and liquid assets of at least $250,000. Excluding the costs of real estate, franchisees can expect the total investment for one restaurant to be $592,810 to $1,999,117 with a $25,000 franchise fee per restaurant and competitive, ongoing royalties.

For more information about development opportunities, contact Markus Scholler, Vice President of Franchise Development, or visit www.freddysusa.com/franchising.

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy’s opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, Chicago dogs, and other savory items along with its signature desserts prepared with premium frozen custard churned fresh throughout the day. Today, 280 Freddy’s restaurants serve a total of 31 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia and down the east coast states to Florida. In 2017, Freddy’s has been named for a fifth time to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list (ranked #41), and has, for the fourth year in a row, been included as one of the top 10 on Franchise Times magazine’s Fast & Serious list. Other notable accomplishments include several consecutive years on Inc. Magazine’s 500/5000 list of “Fastest-Growing Private Companies,” a feature on Consumer Reports’® lists of best burgers, cleanest fast-food restaurants and those with the best service last published in 2014, and first-place winner of many local newspaper readers’ choice categories throughout the U.S. including Best Burger, Best Fries, Best Hot Dog and Best Dessert. For more on Freddy’s, visit the Newsroom, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.