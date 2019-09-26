Freddy’s National Frozen Custard Day Promotion Raises $15,000 For The Kids in Need Foundation

Leading Restaurant Concept Donates $55,000 Since 2016

Wichita, KS (RestaurantNews.com) Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, announced today that through its annual National Frozen Custard Day promotion hosted in August, it has donated $15,000 to the Kids In Need Foundation, an organization that provides free school supplies to thousands of kids and teachers across the country. Through its annual promotion, the brand has raised $55,000 for the foundation to date.

“Freddy’s continued commitment to our organization has helped to provide school supplies to hundreds of additional students and teachers across the country,” said Corey Gordon, chief executive officer of Kids In Need Foundation. “We’re thankful to Freddy’s for sharing our cause with their customers and giving them the opportunity to support the mission as well as enjoying that delicious custard.”

The Kids In Need Foundation is a national 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded in 1995. Its mission is to ensure that every child is prepared to learn and succeed in the classroom by providing free school supplies nationally to students at schools where at least 70% of students are enrolled in the federal free or reduced lunch program. To date, the foundation has distributed a total of $1 Billion in school supplies, directly benefiting 6 million students and 200,000 teachers in 2018.

This donation follows a successful National Frozen Custard Day initiative this summer, during which participating Freddy’s locations sold its single cone, single dish and custard cookie for $1 each on the August 8th holiday, donating half of the sales to the foundation. On Thursday, September 19, Freddy’s presented the Kids In Need Foundation with a check for $15,000 at the Project Teacher location in Wichita, Kansas.

“Being able to use Freddy’s national reach for good, through our partnership with the Kids In Need Foundation, continues to be one of our proudest achievements, and this year’s success is no different,” said Scott Redler, co-founder and COO for Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. “Every child deserves the joy of an education, and every teacher deserves to be able to give them that gift, regardless of their circumstances. We are so happy to help make that possible by working with this incredible organization.”

About Freddy’s

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy’s opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers seasoned with Freddy’s Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy’s Famous Fry Sauce® and frozen custard that is freshly churned throughout the day. Today, Freddy’s has grown to more than 300 domestic locations that serve 32 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia, down the East Coast states to Florida and two international locations in Dubai. Freddy’s has been named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy, QSR Magazine’s 2019 Best Franchise Deals, Fast Casual’s 2019 Movers & Shakers top 100, Entrepreneur’s 2019 Franchise 500 top 100, Franchise Times magazine’s 2018 Fast & Serious top 10 and many other nationwide and local industry awards. For more on Freddy’s, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.

About The Kids In Need Foundation

The Kids In Need Foundation’s mission is to ensure that every child is prepared to learn and succeed in the classroom by providing free school supplies nationally to students most in need. The Kids In Need Foundation, a national 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded in 1995, has distributed $1 Billion in school supplies, directly benefiting more than 6 million students and nearly 200,000 teachers in 2018. For more information, visit KINF.org, and join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @KidsInNeed.

