Freddy’s Namesake, Freddy Simon, Dies at Age 95

Wichita, KS ( RestaurantNews.com ) Frederick “Freddy” L. Simon, co-founder and namesake of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers ® died on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Along with his sons Bill & Randy, and Bill’s business partner Scott Redler, he opened the first Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® restaurant in 2002 in Wichita, Ks. The quick service concept not only bears his name, but also includes his family values and patriotic service to his country as the foundation of the brand.

The youngest of nine children, Freddy grew up on a farm near Colwich, Kansas. He joined the U.S. Army infantry in 1943 and was assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division. While serving in the Pacific during World War II, Freddy earned the Purple Heart for injuries sustained, as well as a Bronze Star for valor and was awarded other ribbons and medals for his service to his country. After being honorably discharged from duty, he returned home and attended Wichita University under the GI Bill. In 1947, Freddy married Norma Jean Kerschen while earning a degree in Accounting. Together they started a family and raised six children (five sons and one daughter). He spent 55 years with the same company in the hospitality industry before starting Freddy’s. He was a friend and trusted business partner to restaurant owners and operators across the state. In his retirement, Freddy generously gave his time and resources to many military and charitable organizations.

Freddy was an avid hunter and sportsman, but his greatest joy was his family. Every family gathering and all other interactions in Freddy’s life provided him the opportunity to offer an encouraging word, share relatable stories of days gone by and give hugs.

About Freddy’s

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy’s opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers seasoned with Freddy’s Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy’s Famous Fry Sauce® and frozen custard that is freshly churned throughout the day. Today, Freddy’s has grown to more than 375 locations that serve 32 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia, down the East Coast states to Florida. Freddy’s has been named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy, QSR Magazine’s 2019 Best Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur’s 2020 Franchise 500 top 100, Franchise Times magazine’s 2020 Fast & Serious top 40 and many other nationwide and local industry awards. For more on Freddy’s, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.

