Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Introduces Key Lime Pie Concrete for a Limited Time

Wichita, KS (RestaurantNews.com) Fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, announced today that it is offering a new menu item, the Key Lime Pie Concrete, available now through September 11 at participating locations.

The dessert item consists of fresh and creamy frozen custard blended with a slice of cool & tangy key lime pie topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with graham cracker crumbles.

About Freddy’s

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy’s opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers seasoned with Freddy’s Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy’s Famous Fry Sauce® and frozen custard that is freshly churned throughout the day. Today, Freddy’s has grown to more than 300 domestic locations that serve 32 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia, down the East Coast states to Florida and two international locations in Dubai. Freddy’s has been named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy, QSR Magazine’s 2019 Best Franchise Deals, Fast Casual’s 2019 Movers & Shakers top 100, Entrepreneur’s 2019 Franchise 500 top 100, Franchise Times magazine’s 2018 Fast & Serious top 10 and many other nationwide and local industry awards. For more on Freddy’s, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.

