Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Expands in the Southeast

The Retro-Style Fast-Casual Restaurant Concept Grows in Arkansas and Mississippi

Wichita, KS (RestaurantNews.com) Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers‘ steady expansion in the Southeastern United States is stoked with the opening of three new franchised locations and the announcement of a new franchise development agreement.

Located at 8115 Camp Creek Rd in Olive Branch, the new Mississippi restaurant is the company’s first location to open in the state. The same franchise group is also underway with construction in Little Rock and Fort Smith, Arkansas for new restaurants slated to open in December and January, respectively. One of Freddy’s largest franchisees, this experienced group also operates locations from San Diego to Tennessee.

Freddy’s has also signed a new franchise agreement with Kevin Morrow for additional locations in Cabot, Searcy and Batesville, Arkansas for development over the next several years.

“Freddy’s is a perfect fit for these communities. I live in the area and know my neighbors will appreciate the hospitality found at Freddy’s,” commented Morrow. “The food is really good too. Whether you swing through the drive-thru on your way to a ballgame or bring your family in to unwind after a busy day, you’ll enjoy your double steakburger and the frozen custard will leave you with a smile on your face.”

The fast-casual restaurant was founded by brothers Bill and Randy Simon, and their friend and business partner Scott Redler in 2002. Today, Freddy’s has grown to 280 locations coast-to-coast.

“Our accelerated development in the Southeast, from both existing and new franchisees, is a true testament to the strength of our brand and our unwavering commitment to our network of partners,” said Randy Simon, President & CEO. “With our restaurants in the region performing consistently well, we’re continuing to eye expansion opportunities and look forward to growing our footprint throughout the area.”

Franchise opportunities remain in areas across the U.S. Specifically in the Southeast; available territory includes Russellville, Arkadelphia and El Dorado in Arkansas. The I-20 corridor that stretches across Mississippi and Louisiana also presents an opportunity for prospective franchisees. New franchisees agree to develop at least four locations within their negotiated territory. For more information about development opportunities, contact Markus Scholler, Vice President of Franchise Development, or visit www.freddysusa.com/franchising.

