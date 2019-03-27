Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Enters Nontraditional Space with Five Locations

Leading Restaurant Concept Launches New Growth Opportunity for Franchisees

Wichita, KS (RestaurantNews.com) Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced today it has expanded into the nontraditional sector for the first time with the opening of five new locations in spaces across the Midwest. The brand recently celebrated the opening of restaurants in Old Capitol Town Center in Iowa City, Wichita State University’s student center and Oklahoma State University’s football and basketball stadiums. The company also signed an agreement to bring Freddy’s to the Missouri State University student center before the end of the year.

Owned by MLY Investments, LLC, Freddy’s most recent nontraditional franchised location opened in February at the Old Capitol Town Center in Iowa City. The first three nontraditional locations opened in quick succession timed with the new school year beginning in August. Freddy’s celebrated the opening of its first nontraditional location at Wichita State University student center in early August, which is owned and operated by Compass Group USA and Chartwells Higher Education. Two locations at Oklahoma State University, one in the football stadium and one in the basketball stadium, opened in August and December, respectively. Both locations at Oklahoma State University are operated by Cowboy Custard, LLC.

“It’s truly been a pleasure working with the Freddy’s team to bring their craveable food and hospitality to both Wichita State University and now Missouri State University in the coming months,” said Quintin Eason, resident district manager of Chartwells Higher Education, the management group of campus dining locations. “Since opening the first location in August, the fast-casual concept has consistently been a top-performer and well received by the students, faculty and staff. Chartwells takes pride in partnering with companies that go above and beyond and are committed creating a welcoming on-campus dining option, and we’ve found just that in Freddy’s. We look forward to continuing our relationship for many years to come.”

The nontraditional locations will be equipped with new technology that streamlines the back-of-house process and will efficiently meet the demand of guests on-the-go. Now having the ability to exist in unique spaces such as universities, stadiums and airports, Freddy’s will offer new and returning guests the opportunity to experience the brand in a convenient setting. This aggressive, nontraditional development will continue throughout 2019, with the brand’s first international locations slated to open at the Mall of the Emirates and the Dubai Mall later this year. Additionally, in 2018, Freddy’s also introduced a smaller restaurant prototype with an updated kitchen design that maintains volume capacity to allow new and existing franchisees innovative ways to expand their portfolio with the brand.

“At Freddy’s, we place a deep commitment to providing our guests with high-quality products and hospitality, and we’re thrilled that we can now serve guests in the nontraditional segment,” said Scott Redler, co-founder and COO. “We’re always working to implement new and innovative ways to accelerate the growth opportunities for our franchisees, and this extension of the Freddy’s brand will allow new and existing franchisees the ability to grow in their local markets in a unique and exciting way.”

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® plans to open more than 40 restaurants nationwide throughout the end of 2019. Franchise opportunities remain in areas across the U.S., including the West Coast, Upper Midwest, Northeast and Florida. For more information about development opportunities, contact Markus Scholler, Vice President of Franchise Development, at 316-719-7850, or visit www.freddysusa.com/franchising.

About Freddy’s

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy’s opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers seasoned with Freddy’s Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy’s Famous Fry Sauce® and frozen custard that is freshly churned throughout the day. Today, more than 300 Freddy’s restaurants serve 31 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia and down the East Coast states to Florida. Freddy’s has been named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy, Franchise Times magazine’s 2018 Fast & Serious top 10, Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500 top 50, Inc. Magazine’s “Fastest-Growing Private Companies” 2018 list and many other nationwide and local industry awards. For more on Freddy’s, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.