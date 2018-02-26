Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Accelerates Growth in the Midwest

Retro-Style Fast-Casual Restaurant Opens Six New Locations Throughout Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri and Minnesota

Wichita, KS (RestaurantNews.com) Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced today accelerated expansion in the Midwest with the opening of seven new locations spread throughout Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri and Minnesota.

Over the past two months, Freddy’s has brought new locations to Collinsville and Orland Park, Illinois; Ames and Dubuque, Iowa; Grand Rapids, Michigan; O’Fallon, Missouri and Lakeville, Minnesota. A location in Indianapolis, Indiana is slated to open in early March. These openings have contributed to the 15 restaurants that have opened to date in 2018. The brand is continuing to target the Midwest for franchise expansion, with plans to develop approximately 50 additional locations over the next year.

Frozen custard was first introduced in the Midwest at the 1933 World’s Fair in Chicago and quickly gained popularity across the region. Along with cooked-to-order steakburgers, frozen custard is a staple of the Freddy’s menu and has enabled the Wichita-based fast-casual concept to continue to resonate with residents in the Midwest and has fueled its ongoing expansion in markets within the region.

“We continue to focus on the Midwest for franchise development because we’ve seen how well Freddy’s has been received in the region,” said Randy Simon, President & CEO. “The increase in demand for additional restaurants in markets where Freddy’s has an existing presence is a true testament to the quality of food and service that we provide to our guests. With these new locations, we’re able to bring our signature steakburgers, frozen custard treats and family-friendly atmosphere to more communities throughout the Midwest and look forward to continuing our expansion in the area.”

Franchise opportunities remain in areas across the U.S. specifically in the Midwest, available territories include: Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Indiana and Ohio. For more information about development opportunities, contact Markus Scholler, Vice President of Franchise Development, or visit www.freddysusa.com/franchising.

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy’s opened its first location in Wichita, Kan., offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, Chicago dogs, and other savory items along with its signature desserts prepared with premium frozen custard churned fresh throughout the day. Today, 297 Freddy’s restaurants serve a total of 31 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia and down the east coast states to Florida. In 2018, Freddy’s has been named for the fifth year in a row as one of the top 10 on Franchise Times magazine’s Fast & Serious list. In 2017, Freddy’s was included for a fifth time to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list (ranked #41), and on Inc. Magazine’s 500/5000 list of “Fastest-Growing Private Companies” (for the fifth consecutive year). Other notable accomplishments include a feature on Consumer Reports’® lists of best burgers, cleanest fast-food restaurants and those with the best service last published in 2014, and first-place winner of many local newspaper readers’ choice categories throughout the U.S. including Best Burger, Best Fries, Best Hot Dog and Best Dessert. For more on Freddy’s, visit the Newsroom, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.