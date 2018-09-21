Fraud charge filed in connection with fake restaurant reservations

A former employee of a restaurant reservation company has been charged with one count of wire fraud by the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago after allegedly making hundreds of fake restaurant bookings through the system operated by a competitor, Reserve.

Steven Addison, 30, of Chicago, is accused of making more than 300 fake reservations using Reserve's system from November 2017 to February 2018, according to a "criminal information" charge, court records show. Defendants charged by information typically plan to plead guilty.

Addison "intended to demonstrate to Chicago restaurants that Reserve had a purportedly inferior reservation system," according to the criminal information, and "committed these acts on his own accord and did not personally profit from the scheme."

Neither the criminal information nor a press release issued by the U.S. attorney's office identified the company Addison worked for. "Company A" is described in the criminal information as "an online restaurant reservation service with headquarters in San Francisco, California."

But Eater Chicago on Thursday described Addison as a former Open Table employee. Last March, the Tribune reported that an unidentified Open Table employee working in Chicago had made hundreds of fake reservations on Reserve that resulted in a flurry of no-shows.

The story noted that many of the restaurants hit had just recently canceled their Open Table accounts in favor of Reserve. OpenTable acknowledged the incident, fired the employee and issued an apology to the restaurants and Reserve.

According to the criminal information document, Addison reportedly discovered last November that reservations could be made on Reserve using fake names, fake emails or fake telephone numbers. He then allegedly made more than 300 reservations involving about 1,200 seats under such fake names as "Hans Gruber," "Richard Ashcroft" and "Jimmy Smits."

Addison also allegedly made reservations with Reserve at different Chicago restaurants under the same name and at the same time and date, such as booking tables for four guests at six different restaurants at 6 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2017.

The criminal information document also claims he made "multiple fake reservations on potentially busy days when he knew restaurants would suffer more losses." The document claims 22 fake reservations were made on New Year's Eve and 24 fake bookings on Valentine's Day.

Reserve released the following statement from CEO Greg Hong: "When the FBI requested data that's in our possession, we provided it. Otherwise, Reserve moved on from the matter many months ago so that we could focus on what's most important to us: serving our restaurant partners the best we can."

Addison's arraignment in federal court in Chicago has not been scheduled, according to Thursday's press release.

wdaley@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @billdaley