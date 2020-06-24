Fransmart Hires Peter Hall to Pilot New Channel Program, Unlock Growth Opportunities

As the global franchise development leader’s new channel partner marketing manager, Hall will work closely with franchise consultants and brokers to drive new sales

Alexandria, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fransmart , the global leader in franchise development known for turning emerging restaurant concepts like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill into the powerhouse chains they are today, has hired Peter Hall to launch and oversee its new channel partner program. As channel partner marketing manager, Hall will work with franchise consultants and brokers to bring qualified franchisee prospects to Fransmart’s partner brands.

“I am very excited about joining such a highly respected, progressive, forward-thinking organization,” said Hall. “Fransmart is the leader in franchise development, and their brand portfolio contains exceptional and innovative franchise brands. I am eager to build relationships with franchise consultants exploring opportunities to expand their sales and showcase the benefits of partnering with Fransmart.”

Hall earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Rhodes College and has worked in the marketing field since 2012. He founded Socially Advanced Marketing and spent several years working with social impact programs in Memphis, Tennessee.

Hall will lead Fransmart’s channel program, working with leading franchise consultants and brokers like The Franchise Insiders, IFPG and FranServ to expand the scope of their brands’ franchising globally.

“We pay $50,000 to $100,000 per deal to brokers and lead referral agents all the time,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “We are excited to launch our channel partner marketing program, designed to work with the best of the best of franchise brokers, consultants and other professionals to find the highest quality franchisees for our portfolio of brands. Our channel partners enjoy our amazing portfolio of brands, and we want to deliver the highest quality franchise marketing and team in the business to take care of their leads. This will bring unprecedented growth to our brands and channel partners.”

Fransmart is building on extensive experience working with franchise brokers, consultants and other professionals.

Jack Johnson of The Franchise Insiders brought his client Dr. Parker Simon to Fransmart to introduce him to fast-casual concept Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken . In March, Simon signed a deal for five units in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Fransmart paid The Franchise Insiders more than $55,000 for the referral.

“Fransmart did an exceptional job guiding our client through the process of managing expectations, educating and preparing him to be a franchise owner in the food industry,” said Johnson. “When it comes to food franchising we only trust the best, and Fransmart’s track record with brands like Five Guys gives us and our clients great confidence.”

“Working with candidates and Fransmart was a smooth process from start to finish,” said Rich Helm of Global Franchise Connections. “I was able to generate a six-figure commission from a single referral within two months. I had been working with my client for over a year with another franchise brand deal that never came to term. Fransmart moved fast to close the multi-unit deal, utilizing an efficient and seamless process with ease. Prior to working with Fransmart, I was able to qualify and verify their credentials, strong brands, and their outstanding proven track record. Their trustworthiness gave me the confidence that my clients were in good hands, and the deal would go well.”

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2020, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.