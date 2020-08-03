Fransmart Doubling Portfolio with High Performing Non-Food Franchises

Global franchise development leader expands into service and retail franchising

Alexandria, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fransmart built a reputation launching amazing emerging restaurant concepts into national and international chains. The company has sold over 5,000 franchises and launched franchising for Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys into the powerhouse chains they are today. Having identified some non-food brands that fit his criteria, Dan Rowe, founder and CEO of Fransmart, plans to double Fransmart’s portfolio of brands with non-food franchise brands.

“I’ve been doing extensive research to find non-food brands that perform as well as our portfolio of fast casual brands,” said Rowe. “Fransmart has over 100,000 prospective franchisees in our database, many with $100,000 to $250,000 to invest. It’s tough to get into a multi-unit restaurant franchise with under $100K, but I’ve seen a few non-food franchises able to open under $100,000 and gross more than $1 million in sales.”

Two brands have thus far made it past Rowe’s scrutiny – Golden Heart Senior Care and PayMore . Golden Heart Senior Care is the next generation of home care services for seniors. With the aging population of Baby Boomers rapidly rising, it’s becoming increasingly critical to support them in their homes as long as possible, empowering seniors to retain their independence. Many Golden Heart Senior Care franchisees operate from a virtual office. The business discloses in its Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) that franchisees can open under $100,000, with the average franchisee grossing more than $1 million per year. The business is recession and pandemic-proof, having a marked sales increase during COVID-19.

PayMore is a safe, secure retail store to buy, sell or trade electronics and all things gaming. Gaming has never been more popular, and the sale and trade of gaming and electronics is at an all-time high. Devices like mobile phones and gaming systems are constantly releasing new versions, leading to an abundance of like-new devices ripe for trading. It’s the ideal franchise for someone to inexpensively expand into a large, multi-unit franchise business.

“I wondered when you were going to call me about this,” said Harold Kestenbaum, an attorney specializing in franchise law, to Rowe. “Many of the service and retail brands I work with have an Item 19 as good as many of the fast casual brands in Fransmart’s portfolio.”

“I look for the best of the best in emerging franchise brands,” said Rowe. “Investors want the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a franchise that is growing to the next 1,000-unit brand. If your goal is to build a million-dollar business that you can sell one day, why do you care if it is a food or non-food business?”

To learn more about Fransmart and its brand portfolio, visit http://fransmart.com . For information about Golden Heart Senior Care franchise opportunities, visit https://goldenheartfranchise.com . For information about PayMore franchise opportunities, visit https://paymore.com/franchising .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth — as of 2020, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.