Fransmart Brands Dominate Fast Casual Top 100 Movers and Shakers

Several Fransmart franchisors also named to Top 25 Executives List

Scottsdale, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fransmart is excited to announce that a fourth of its brand portfolio was honored in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers for 2022, and two of its franchisors, Stratis Morfogen of Brooklyn Dumpling Shop and Akash Kapoor of Curry Up Now, were named to the Fast Casual Top 25 Executives List.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop , Curry Up Now , The Halal Guys and Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken all landed on the list that showcases the innovative brands that are shaping the fast casual industry.

“It’s no surprise to me that each of these brands made this list,” said Fransmart CEO Dan Rowe. “Each brand has amazing unit economics, happy investors and growing franchisees, and are changing up the face of fast casual through technology, better operations and strong systems. Each brand is also experiencing rapid growth throughout the country.”

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop and Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken use the latest technology and automation to reduce franchisee investment, labor and operating costs. The Halal Guys recently celebrated its 100thstore location and is expanding in key U.S. markets as well as the Middle East. Curry Up Now is single-handedly changing the perception of Indian cuisine, with dishes like Tikka Masala burritos and Naughty Naan.

Honored on The Top 25 Executive list, both Morfogen and Kapoor are visionary leaders who relish disrupting the status quo. At Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, Morfogen created a 24/7 automat concept that serves America its favorite dishes like Philly cheesesteak or chicken parm, in dumpling format. Kapoor’s goal is to make Indian food more mainstream by putting it in formats like burritos and fries that American consumers already love.

Fransmart, the leading franchise development company for emerging brands, and the company responsible for helping Five Guys, The Halal Guys, QDOBA and more grow from one-unit brands to international sensations, continues to prove its found the secret sauce to identifying new brands that have the foundation to grow into major franchise players.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

Contact:

Sophia Groome

Marketing Manager

sophia@fransmart.com

The post Fransmart Brands Dominate Fast Casual Top 100 Movers and Shakers first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.