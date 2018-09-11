FranNet Launches First Ever Franchise Broker Disclosure Document with Support of the International Franchise Association

North America’s Leader in Matching Individuals with Franchise Ownership Opportunities Continues Commitment to Transparency and Industry Education

Louisville, KY (RestaurantNews.com) FranNet, the nation’s leader in helping aspiring entrepreneurs connect with the right franchise opportunity for more than thirty years, is proving its commitment to offering transparency and industry education to both prospective franchisees and franchisors alike with the launch of the first ever Broker Disclosure Document. The launch of the Broker Disclosure Document comes shortly after the introduction of FranNet’s Client Bill of Rights this summer, making it the first franchise consultancy to document its commitment to putting the needs of the client first in everything they do. The Broker Disclosure Document further cements the importance of open communication during the client exploration and placement process.

“At FranNet, we understand that honesty and education create the foundation for a successful business relationship. An educated buyer will be a better franchise operator, so this document benefits both the buyer and the franchisor for long-term success,” said Jania Bailey, FranNet’s CEO. “With the Broker Disclosure Document, we are enhancing the entire franchise exploration process by having directly laid out the responsibilities of both franchisees and franchisors to provide clear and accurate information to help candidates make an informed decision.”

FranNet’s landmark decision to release its Client Bill of Rights and Broker Disclosure Document was driven by the company’s goal to provide clients with clear expectations for the entire process through complete honesty and integrity. Each FranNet consultant is committed to putting the needs of their clients first while working to match them with the best franchise opportunity that meets a client’s skill sets and goals.

“This is an important step in efforts to continue to empower those exploring the franchise model,” said IFA President & CEO Robert Cresanti. “The men and women interested in achieving the dream of business ownership deserve to make a fully educated decision as they determine the very best opportunity to create jobs and make a positive impact in their community. The Broker Disclosure Document is another beneficial tool when evaluating options and creating a pathway for success in the franchisor-franchisee relationship.”

In order to create the document, representatives from FranNet gathered feedback from franchisees and franchisors on what elements are most valuable to them during the process and areas where increased information would be helpful. For example, the document highlights both a FranNet consultant and client’s responsibilities in the business ownership journey, the franchisor selection criteria and FranNet’s value to both franchisors and candidates.

The Broker Disclosure Document will be provided to all clients of FranNet consultants beginning this fall and available on the FranNet website.

“We have always been honest and upfront with clients about what it takes to open and operate a franchise business successfully and some of the inherent risks in any business venture as part of our process,” said Bailey. “However, I believe this is going to have a profound impact on our industry and I’m proud of our FranNet team for taking the lead in continuing to evolve our offerings to help our clients achieve their goals,” said Bailey.

To connect with a FranNet consultant and learn more about franchise opportunities, visit FranNet.com.

About FranNet



FranNet is North America’s most respected leader in matching individuals with franchise ownership opportunities. Founded in 1987, FranNet has more than 100 experienced consultants across the United States, Canada and Germany. FranNet uses a proprietary profiling and consultative process to determine a business model unique to each client’s goals, skill sets and interests, and has matched thousands of prospective business owners to rewarding small business franchise opportunities. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, FranNet is the only locally-owned and operated franchised consulting firm.

Contact:

Brian Jaeger

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

brian@nolimitagency.com