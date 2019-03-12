FranNet CEO Jania Bailey Recognized with the Bonny LeVine Award for Her Dedication to Working with Women in Franchising

The International Franchise Association has acknowledged Bailey for her service as a role model for women in franchising.

Louisville, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Jania Bailey, CEO of FranNet, which is North America’s most respected leader in matching individuals with franchise ownership opportunities, has been named the latest recipient of The Bonny LeVine award by the International Franchise Association (IFA). According to the IFA, the award is “bestowed upon a female franchisor or franchisee who has demonstrated ability in franchising as evidenced by her contributions to the growth of the business; contributions to her community through board positions, volunteer work and activities that promote the professional advancement of women; and her contributions as a mentor to women in franchising.” The award was created in 1994 in memory of esteemed IFA member Bonny LeVine to honor her contributions to the professional advancement of women in the industry.

Founded in 1987, FranNet is comprised of consultants who are franchise experts that work with qualified franchise candidates to identify the right franchise opportunities and support them throughout their discovery process. Bailey joined the FranNet team in 2007 and subsequently took on the role of President and CEO. During her tenure, Bailey has spearheaded FranNet’s growth and development, landing the company on several coveted lists including Inc. Magazine’s “5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America.”

“We are pleased to recognize Jania Bailey with this esteemed award,” said IFA President and CEO Robert Cresanti. “Bailey’s career serves as an inspiration to women not only in franchising, but for entrepreneurs and businesswomen, alike. She is exceptionally talented and brings a warm charisma to the industry as a professional who routinely goes beyond the call of duty.”

After excelling in executive leadership roles in the banking world for over a decade, Bailey’s experience gave her insight into small business lending, making her an expert in financing options for businesses. She brings this insight to her role as CEO of FranNet, empowering prospective franchisees with a wide breadth of knowledge concerning their investment goals.

“I’m truly honored to be receiving this award, especially given its celebration of women in franchising,” Bailey said. “I have found considerable support over the years from women across the industry, from franchisors to franchisees to consultants, and it has been a privilege to work in a role that allows me to give back and support current and future generations of female franchising leaders.” Bailey is the Chair of the IFA Membership Committee, just completed six years on the IFA Board of Directors, and is the Fund Development Chair for Big Brother Big Sisters of Kentuckiana.

About FranNet

FranNet is North America’s most respected leader in matching individuals with franchise ownership opportunities. Founded in 1987, FranNet has more than 100 experienced consultants across the United States, Canada and Germany. FranNet uses a proprietary profiling and consultative process to determine a business model unique to each client’s goals, skill sets and interests, and has matched thousands of prospective business owners to rewarding small business franchise opportunities. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, FranNet is the only locally-owned and operated franchised consulting firm.

To connect with a FranNet consultant and learn more about franchise opportunities, visit FranNet.com.

About The International Franchise Association



Celebrating 56 years of excellence, education and advocacy, the International Franchise Association is the world’s oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the more than 733,000 franchise establishments that support nearly 7.6 million direct jobs, $674.3 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy and 2.5 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology and business development.

