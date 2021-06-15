Franklin Junction Cooks Up Kitchen Partnership With Arthur Treacher’s

Food Tech Launches Legacy Brand Reboot via Host Kitchen® Partners

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Franklin Junction , the innovative growth platform for restaurants navigating the age of digital ordering and delivery, today announced a national partnership with quick-service seafood restaurant Arthur Treacher’s. Founded in 1969, Arthur Treacher’s makes the leap to “growth brand” through its partnership with Franklin Junction and its Host Kitchen® network.

Launched in 2020, Franklin Junction matches Host Kitchens® – existing restaurants with the capacity to add a variety of delivery-only menus – with established growth brands interested in low-capital expansion to new markets through delivery-only presence. Following the success of sister brands Nathan’s Famous and Wings of New York on the platform, Arthur Treacher’s will open with its first Franklin Junction Host Kitchen® in Baltimore this month, with a target of 100 new locations by the end of the year.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this new chapter in Arthur Treacher’s brand story,” said Rishi Nigam, CEO of Franklin Junction. “Given increased demand for delivery nationwide and a favorable landscape for seafood within the sector, we are excited to help Arthur Treacher’s expand through our Host Kitchen® partners, bringing exciting new menus to new customers and loyalists alike.”

The reboot will include new menus featuring the brand’s Fish n’ Chips in sandwiches and platters, Seafood favorites, Shrimp and popular Boom Boom Fries as well as new hand-dipped fried chicken sandwiches.

“We’ve received an overwhelming response from fans regarding the rebirth of Arthur Treacher’s, so many have such fond memories as kids and adults,” states James Walker, Senior Vice President of Arthur Treacher’s parent brand, Nathan’s Famous Restaurants. “Franklin Junction is the first major player to show the same passion for the brand, and we are excited they have joined us in the relaunch of Arthur Treacher’s. Through this partnership, so many of the fans we have heard from will have the opportunity to once again enjoy this classic seafood menu.”

The highly flexible Franklin Junction Host Kitchen® model can be used within a wide range of businesses, including restaurants, hotels, grocery and convenience stores, as well as non-traditional retail locations such as airports, convention centers, universities, and sporting venues.

To find out more about Franklin Junction, visit https://www.franklinjunction.com .

About Franklin Junction

Franklin Junction is a digital platform that allows kitchens to optimize excess infrastructure capacity by serving as a “Host Kitchen®.” Hosts are matched with a thoughtfully curated roster of proven restaurant brands, allowing the Hosts to increase revenue, while providing hosted brands a platform to expand geographic reach without capital expenditure. Franklin Junction’s proprietary technology includes aggregated order management, revenue reconciliation, and data-driven digital marketing strategies to maintain sustained profits for clients. For more information, visit visit https://www.franklinjunction.com .

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 16 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan’s Famous hot dogs were sold. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit our website at nathansfamous.com .

Contact:

Shana Rosenthal

Fish Consulting

srosenthal@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150

The post Franklin Junction Cooks Up Kitchen Partnership With Arthur Treacher’s first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.