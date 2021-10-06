Franklin Junction Adds Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to Roster of Brand Partners

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit looks to Franklin Junction to help expand global brand reach capital-free through host kitchens

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Franklin Junction , an Atlanta-based restaurant e-commerce platform that matches compelling restaurant brands with host kitchens, today announces its partnership with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. Through this partnership with Franklin Junction, Dickey’s aims to open its first host kitchen location by the end of October with the goal of 25 locations by the end of 2021.

“We are thrilled to add Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to our brand partner roster as they are the leader in the barbecue segment backed by 80 years of heritage,” states Rishi Nigam, CEO of Franklin Junction. “Dickey’s family-run business resonates well with us at Franklin Junction as we are selective in partnering with brands who truly value their brand reputation while embracing the power of e-commerce as they strive for smart growth. We look forward to bringing a taste of Dickey’s authentic Legit. Texas. Barbecue to the world.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, with over 550 locations globally, has seen tremendous growth throughout the past two years by focusing on e-commerce and online sales, making the partnership with Franklin Junction an ideal opportunity to accelerate their presence in untapped markets.

“As the restaurant industry continues to innovate, we are looking forward to our partnership with Franklin Junction to help our brand grow in a unique way,” states Roland Dickey Jr, CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Franklin Junction’s offerings provide our brand with the ability to increase our revenue within our current operating systems while also bringing us to market quickly, and we are excited that this partnership will continue to allow us to bring Dickey’s to new consumers around the country.”

Founded in 2020, Franklin Junction’s platform helps established brands optimize their existing infrastructure by serving as a Host Kitchen® and selling other brands for delivery only. Hosts are matched with a thoughtfully curated roster of proven restaurant brands, allowing them to increase revenue while providing hosted brands a platform to expand their geographic reach without capital expenditure.

About Franklin Junction

Franklin Junction created the concept of the “Host Kitchen” and is a digital platform helping restaurants monetize excess kitchen and storage capacity by facilitating the production and online sales of additional menu items. Host facilities are matched with a carefully curated roster of exciting restaurant concepts allowing the Host to increase revenue while the hosted brands expand their geographic reach with limited capital expenditure for both. Franklin Junction’s proprietary process determines what products can be successfully sold out of host facilities, from branded hot foods to pre-packaged food items. Host facilities have now expanded to also include retailers outside the food industry who benefit from Franklin Junction’s approach to last-mile micro-distribution, including hotels and convenience stores. Franklin Junction currently has more than 500+ host facilities and 20+ partner brands. For more information, visit www.franklinjunction.com .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. , the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq . The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey’s Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual ’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list , was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News , Forbes Magazine , Franchise Times , The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine . For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

