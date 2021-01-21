Frankenmuth’s Bavarian Inn Restaurant Launches “Bavarian Boxed Bundle” Takeout Meal Service

Three bundle options include entrée, side, baked good and dessert

Frankenmuth, MI ( RestaurantNews.com ) Weary home chefs and busy moms looking for a break from meal planning for the week can now take home “Bavarian Boxed Bundles” from Frankenmuth’s Bavarian Inn Restaurant , leaving all of the prep and cooking to one of Michigan’s finest independent restaurants.

Thanks to the new meal service it’s easy to take a few days off from cooking and instead enjoy three, four or five homemade takeout meals bundled together with a large list of choices from an a la carte menu that comes complete with dessert from the Bavarian Inn bakery. With both frozen and fresh options, all items come with heating and/or baking options.

Each meal is priced for one person (tax and fees not included) and range from $55 for three meals, to $65 for four meals and $70 for five meals. Each meal includes entrée, side, baked good and dessert.

Among the entree choices are German sausages and sauerkraut, Swedish meatballs, chicken pot pie, meatloaf, baked whitefish, lasagna rolls, and goulash. Some of the side choices included spaetzle, buttered noodles, chicken pasta salad, blue hubbard squash, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, buttered corn and German potato salad. Baked goods include dinner rolls, white bread, Stollen bread or garlic rolls. Choices for dessert include cherry pie, torte, apple strudel, éclair, carrot cake or a brownie.

“As an Executive Chef I’ve always been driven by a strong passion for food, that is now met with an equal desire to help families during these challenging times,” said Chef Phil Fahrenbruch, who was recently promoted to Division Manager at the Bavarian Inn Restaurant. “My vision was to create these delicious home cooked meals, with simple reheating or baking instructions, so that busy working moms and dads could focus on spending quality family time sitting around the dinner table together, instead of having to grocery shop, dig for recipes and meal prep.”

Orders must be placed two days in advance by calling (989) 652-9941. Also go to bavarianboxedbundle.eventbrite.com to place an order and review the entire menu.

The takeout meal service runs now through Sunday, Feb. 28.

About Bavarian Inn Restaurant

Celebrating over 131 years of service, the Bavarian Inn Restaurant has become a Michigan landmark. Generations of diners, lodgers and tourists from around the globe have discovered true Bavarian hospitality thanks to Dorothy and her late husband William “Tiny” Zehnder. Guests experience the old-world European charm of the Bavarian Inn – whether it’s the famous chicken dinners, fresh baked goods or Michigan’s greatest selection of German beer. Bavarian Inn also prides itself on being one of the top consumers of Pure Michigan agricultural products, striving to serve more Michigan-grown and produced foods and Michigan-produced beverages than any other restaurant. Nestled within the backdrop of authentic German architecture, a variety of shops and other fun activities, a trip to Frankenmuth would not be complete without a visit to the Bavarian Inn Restaurant. Learn more at www.bavarianinn.com .

Bavarian Inn Restaurant online press room: https://bavarianinn.logos-communications.com .

Contact:

Sue Voyles

Logos Communications

734-667-2005

sue@logos-communications.com

The post Frankenmuth’s Bavarian Inn Restaurant Launches “Bavarian Boxed Bundle” Takeout Meal Service first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.