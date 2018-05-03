Frank Mnuk takes the reins at Untitled Supper Club

Frank Mnuk, whose culinary resume includes working at French Laundry, NoMI, L2O and Eleven Madison Park, has been named head chef at Untitled Supper Club (111 W. Kinzie St.).

Mnuk’s new menu, which launches this week, includes dishes such as pork ribs with piquillo caramel sauce, octopus with black rice and avocado, and beef and broccoli with fermented black-bean relish.

In addition, Josh Novy has been brought aboard as beverage director, overseeing Untitled’s extensive cocktail program and 550-variety whiskey list.

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel