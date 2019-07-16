FranConnect Growth Circle Event Offers Valuable Insights to Enterprise Franchise Leaders

CEO Growth Circle for franchisors with 200+ locations to meet at annual FranConnect industry event, October 9 – 10, in Middleburg, VA.

Herndon, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Franconnect, the leading provider of franchise management solutions, is hosting the seventh annual CEO Growth Circle, an exclusive opportunity for top-tier franchise executives to connect with other industry leaders, participate in open discussions, and hear from thought leaders.

This year’s two-day conference differs from other franchisor executive events; invitations are extended exclusively to brands with 200 or more locations. The Summit will feature curated content exclusively focused on the unique challenges and opportunities faced by mature, enterprise systems.

“This one-of-a-kind event brings together executives from non-competing companies to ensure open dialog and a free-flow of insights, strategies, and programs,” said Keith Gerson, President of Franchise Operations and CMO at FranConnect. “Attendance is on a first-come first serve basis.”

“Not only are the number of attendees capped at 30, this event also has the smallest ratio of suppliers to Franchisors, albeit each a franchise thought leader in their own right,” added Gerson.

Previous Growth Circle Summits have taken place in Palm Beach, FL., Washington DC, California’s Napa Valley, and Playa Del Carmen in Mexico. This year’s event is being held October 9 – 10 at the exclusive Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg, VA. (Salamanderresort.com). The event offers unparalleled educational and networking opportunities, as well as a tour of the award-winning “RdV Vineyards,” a session with a master sommelier, skeet shooting, and horseback riding.

Scheduled keynote speaker, Alan Stein, Jr., is one of the world’s top motivational authors and speakers. Stein spent 15 years as a performance coach to some of the top basketball players on the planet, including 2017 & 2018 NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant who said ““Alan played a huge role in my development on and off the court and his guidance helped me get to where I am today.” Alan now teaches audiences how to utilize the same strategies in business that elite athletes use to perform at a world-class level.

“We ensure our guests can speak openly and share information in confidence without the threat of a competitor in the room,” said Gerson. “If you are an enterprise franchisor with 200 or more locations, you won’t want to miss it.”

Information on the CEO Franchise Growth Circle can be found at www.franconnect.com/ceogrowth

About FranConnect

Voted the No. 1 franchising software supplier by Entrepreneur magazine, FranConnect is the most trusted franchise management solutions provider on the market today. FranConnect solutions are AWS Well-Architected certified and purpose-built to manage and optimize the complete franchise lifecycle. CIO Applications magazine named FranConnect to its Top 25 Field Service Solution Providers. More than 700 leading brands trust FranConnect to help them to sell more units, accelerate opening times, improve franchisee engagement and performance, facilitate field ops, optimize royalty collection, and mitigate legal risks. Discover why FranConnect customers grow 44% faster. For more information on FranConnect, visit: www.franconnect.com

About Keith Gerson

Keith Gerson is a highly recognized thought leader, author, and influencer in the franchising industry. Gerson serves as the President of Franchise Operations & CMO for FranConnect – a position he has held for the last 7 years. He produces webinars centered around best-practices in franchising, and publishes his annual franchise operations, sales reports and his soon to be released book “The Franchise Book of Mentors. Gerson has over 40 years of franchise expertise serving in executive roles with AlphaGraphics, PuroSystems, Mrs. Fields Original Cookies, Chem-Dry, and Jack-in-the-Box Restaurants. Contact: keith@franconnect.com / (954)-815-5228