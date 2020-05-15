As Franchisors Search for Growth Options, Franchise Growth Mastermind Launches Virtual Summit

On May 21–22, franchise development leaders will guide the franchise community through an action plan to create momentum for franchise growth.

by Ben Warren

1851 Franchise

It’s been more than two months since the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and states across the country began ordering businesses to close in compliance with social-distancing guidelines. In that time, the franchise industry has seen an array of impactful pivots and innovations to keep businesses afloat and, in many cases, even contribute directly to the fight against COVID-19 . Crucially for the franchise industry, recent weeks have also seen an unprecedented spike in unemployment, resulting in a vast and diverse new pool of talented entrepreneurs looking for more control over their careers.

With the pool of franchisee candidates arguably at an all time high, Franchise Growth Mastermind will help franchisors craft impactful new development strategies for the post-COVID-19 marketplace during a two-day virtual summit called #TheGreatReturn on May 21 and 22 .

The first post-COVID-19 franchise conference is designed to provide participants with concrete, actionable strategies to define and fortify growth plans for a profoundly promising future in franchising.

“We’ve gathered some of the franchise industry’s most prominent and innovative thought leaders to guide franchisors through a range of tactics to increase awareness of the franchise opportunity, drive new inquiries, convert leads and build formidable growth strategies for the new franchise landscape,” said Nick Powills, publisher of 1851franchise.com.

On Thursday, May 21, leadership panels will guide franchises through:

Planning to Launch Checklist — speakers TBA

Tips From Restaurant Brands on Building Your Growth Checklist — Bob Fish, co-CEO and co-founder of Biggby Coffee, and Brett Larrabee, director of international development at Little Caesars Pizza

Understanding Your Assets — speakers TBA

Tips From Non-Restaurant Brands on Understanding Your Assets (Website, Franchisees, Budgets) — Paul Pickett, chief development officer at Wild Birds Unlimited*, and Joe Mathews, CEO of Franchise Performance Group

Building a Deeper Understanding of Your Data — Angela Coté, franchise consultant and host of The Franchise Growth Catalyst Podcast

Tips From Development Officers on Understanding Data and Reporting Wins — Scott Thompson, chief development officer at Big Blue Swim School* and Level 5 Capital Partners, and John Sica, chief strategy officer, vice president of franchise development & PMO at BatteriesPlus

Aligning Your Google Analytics — Lisa Welko, franchise broker and career transition specialist

On Friday, May 22, leadership panels will guide franchises through:

Opening Review — speakers TBA

Budgeting — speakers TBA

Cost Per Lead, Cost Per Deal, Brokers and Sales — Bob McQuillan, VP of franchise development at Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa; Sean Fitzgerald, president at TruBlue Total House Care; and Steve Beagelman, Founder of SMB Franchise Advisors*

Story Alignment: Finding the Right Stories and Telling Them — Mike McFall, co-CEO and co-founder of Biggby Coffee

Tips from Franchise Development Marketers on Aligning Stories, Working With a PR Firm and Digital Storytelling — speakers TBA

Working With Brokers — Jania Bailey, CEO at FranNet, and Sabrina Wall, CEO at Franchise Brokers Association

Establishing What Winning Looks Like: Walk Through Traction-Type Model on Franchise Development — speakers TBA