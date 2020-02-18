From Franchisor to Franchisee: Why Eggs Up Grill Was An Opportunity The Brand’s CFO Couldn’t Resist

Eggs Up Grill’s Chief Finance Officer is the brand’s newest franchisee, signing on to open five locations in Northern Georgia.

Spartanburg, SC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Eggs Up Grill’s CFO Andy Wright is trading in his title for that of a multi-unit franchisee, jumping at the opportunity to invest in the brand that’s experiencing rapid growth across the Southeast. Wright joined Eggs Up Grill in 2018 in conjunction with WJ Partners acquiring majority ownership of the brand. Having helped Eggs Up Grill grow by nearly 70% since acquisition, from 24 to 40 restaurants across the southeast US, Wright is now moving into franchise ownership.

“Transitioning to the ‘other side’ is a huge vote of confidence for the company, and a belief in my ability to successfully build my own business,” said Wright.

Founded in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina, in 1997, Eggs Up Grill was built on a commitment to provide communities a gathering place for great food and great conversation, from sunup through lunch. As the brand grows, it maintains that same sense of community and focus on serving neighbors, something that propelled Wright to sign a development agreement with Eggs Up Grill to open five locations across Northern Georgia.

“The first time I ate at Eggs Up Grill, it was an experience that took me back to my roots growing up in Hall County, Georgia,” said Wright. “The food was classic, All-American dishes that tasted great. The service was warm and friendly, making me truly feel at home, and just like the first time I’ve always left with a smile on my face! I am honored I get to bring this same experience to these neighborhoods in my home state.”

His development agreement includes several North Georgia communities that are experiencing significant population growth including Athens, Cumming, Canton, Cartersville and Rome.

“These areas all have strong communities with favorable demographics and are all regional hubs in the Northern part of Georgia,” Wright said. “I am still in the early stages of selecting the exact locations for these restaurants but I’m confident that the brand will thrive here.”

Wright has enjoyed a successful career in the corporate world, working with many of the brands owned by the principal investor of Eggs Up Grill. After earning a finance degree from the University of Georgia, Wright worked for Extended Stay America, IBM, OTO Development, and later, Pure Barre prior to joining the breakfast, brunch and lunch brand.

Wright noted that among the many reasons he decided to become a franchisee, he believes that the brand illustrates a proven business model with strong unit-level economics, a track record of success, impressively lower food costs and strong average sales. According to the brand’s 2019 franchise disclosure document (FDD), the average restaurant sales for the system range from $980,871 to $922,102*.

Eggs Up Grill’s operating hours from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. also attracted the executive to become a franchisee with the brand. Wright mentioned that his family life is extremely important to him, and the opportunity presented a desirable work-life balance, along with a family-friendly atmosphere that embodies the feel of a true neighborhood mainstay.

Additionally, Wright has spent his entire career in corporate roles and feels that his professional experiences uniquely qualify him for owning a franchise. “My depth of experience has truly set me up for success for this opportunity. I have an entrepreneurial spirit and a strong desire to bring the brand to new communities, as Eggs Up Grill continues to grow.”

Now with more than 40 locations across the Southeastern U.S., Eggs Up Grill is slated to open 15 to 20 locations in 2020 and is on track to reach 100 locations by 2022. As exemplified by Wright’s story, right now is an exciting time to become an Eggs Up Grill franchisee—with such impressive growth in place, the future proving to provide a sunny-side up franchise opportunity.

About Eggs Up Grill

Eggs Up Grill is home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup thru lunch. The aromas of freshly brewed coffee, savory bacon and hand-cracked, farm-fresh eggs on the griddle and warm, attentive team members will make you feel right at home. We are “neighbors serving neighbors” daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Originally founded in Pawleys Island, S.C. in 1997 by restaurateur Chris Skodras, Eggs Up Grill has grown to 41 locations across the Southeast and is headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C. With strong AUVs and consistent comp sales momentum, it’s no wonder existing franchisees are reinvesting in the brand, accounting for half of its projected 40% growth in 2019. In 2018, private equity firm WJ Partners acquired Eggs Up Grill, building the team and priming the brand to rapidly grow in more communities across the US with plans underway to reach the 100-location mark by 2022. For more information, visit https://www.eggsupgrill.com/franchise .