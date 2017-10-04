Franchising Trio Brings Dickey’s Pit-Smoked Barbecue to Rolla, MO

New franchisees sign on for their first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location

Rolla, MO (RestaurantNews.com) New Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchisees plan to bring slow-smoked, Texas-style barbecue to their town of Rolla. This franchising trio consists of franchisees Debby and Lawrence West with their business partner Debbie Hudson.

This will be the group’s first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location, with hopes of expanding further in the future.

“We are thrilled to have this new team join our Dickey’s Barbecue Pit family,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Bringing new franchisees into the company is always exciting especially when they come with a fiery passion for Texas-style barbecue and the intent to further the Dickey’s brand.”

After moving from Brazil to the United States, Debby West found a home in Rolla with her husband, Lawrence West. After settling into her new home, Debby West currently teaches Portuguese to their community while Lawrence West works at their local KIA dealership. When the couple decided it was time to make a change, franchising was the way to go and Dickey’s was the perfect opportunity for them and their community. “Our community is in need of a place for families to come together for dinner on a Sunday night,” says Debby West. “Rolla is growing every day and we believe that Dickey’s will not only help that growth but also offer a delicious barbecue option for people of the community.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to nearly 600 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

