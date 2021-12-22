Franchisee Duo Bring First Firehouse Subs to Dayton, TN





Dayton, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Firehouse Subs ® is pleased to announce the grand opening of its first location in Dayton, TN, locally owned and operated by Franchisees Lee Smith and Lonnie Patton.

Smith started working as a meat slicer nearly 10 years ago at the Firehouse Subs location in Athens, TN and worked his way up to a management position, ultimately purchasing the restaurant with business partner Lonnie Patton in 2017. Prior to joining Firehouse Subs, Patton worked in the banking industry for 23 years and now operates four restaurants alongside Smith.

“We are so proud to bring a Firehouse Subs restaurant to the city of Dayton, especially knowing the reciprocated excitement of the community,” Smith noted. “I have been with the brand for almost 10 years and giving back to the community and first responders is in our DNA. I can’t wait to see how Dayton comes together to continue supporting those on the front line locally through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.”

“Opening another Firehouse Subs restaurant is exciting and rewarding in so many ways, from our food to community support and beyond,” said Patton. “Serving our hot and hearty subs to new and loyal guests while giving back to our community is what brings us joy, and we are thrilled to be opening our fourth location in the greater Chattanooga area.”

The Firehouse Subs restaurant at Dayco Crossing opens at 10:30 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m. seven days a week. The restaurant offers subs to go through online ordering, call-in phone orders, third-party delivery or takeout service at the counter inside.

Smith and Patton are dedicated to sharing the brand’s commitment to giving back through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®, which has granted more than $575,000 in the greater Chattanooga area. A portion of every purchase at any Firehouse Subs in the U.S. benefits the Foundation to help achieve its mission of providing lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and public safety organizations across the country.

Firehouse Subs serves a variety of hot specialty subs, piled high with premium meats and cheeses that are sliced fresh daily in-restaurant and steamed together to bring out the ingredients’ natural flavors, served “Fully Involved®” with fresh produce and condiments. In addition to its signature subs, the restaurant offers a variety of catering options from sandwich and dessert platters to salads and snacks to fuel any occasion.

Founded by former firefighting brothers, the restaurant décor reflects the founding family’s decades of fire and police service with gear donated by local fire departments. It boasts a custom, hand-painted mural by Chief Mural Artist Joe Puskas, which is centered around the local mountains and Chickamauga Lake. In the mural, there is a young child fishing alongside a firefighter from the City of Dayton Fire Department, nodding to the large bass fishing community in Dayton, TN. Since the opening of the first Firehouse Subs in 1994, Puskas and his team have painted more than 1,205 murals from his studio at Firehouse Subs Headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida.

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. The 501(c)(3) Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $65 million to hometown heroes in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. Each restaurant recycles five-gallon pickle buckets, available to guests for a $3 donation to the Foundation. Donation canisters on register counters explain the nonprofit’s mission and collect spare change, while the Round Up Program allows guests to “round up” their bill to the nearest dollar. All funds raised benefit the Foundation.

