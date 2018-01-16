Franchise Restaurant Concepts Group an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners names Trent Smith, Vice President of Operations

Trent Smith

(RestaurantNews.com) Franchise Restaurant Concepts Group (FRC Group), an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners located in Omaha Nebraska, appointed Trent Smith as the company’s new Vice President of Operations. Smith has been with the company for over 13 years and served as the Director of Operations for the last 10 years. While in his previous position Smith primarily oversaw operations in several company owned concepts in multiple states and was the leader in creating and implementing food and labor management and control systems. FRC Group currently has over 25 years of franchised restaurant experience across a wide range of restaurant concepts ranging from full service to fast casual. FRC Group is currently the largest franchisee of HuHot Mongolian Grill with 26 locations in 6 states, and recently became a franchise partner with Cowboy Chicken and are currently building their third location.

“Our Team Members and Management Teams are the heart of FRC Group and the largest contributor to our ongoing success. We know that an investment in our leadership is an investment in our future, and have no doubt that Trent’s expertise and knowledge will continue to be a tremendous asset as we continue building and taking our brands to new heights. “– Brendan Crowley Co-President FRCG Group

About Franchise Restaurant Concepts Group – FRCG, LLC

FRC Group, LLC owns CCW, LLC a franchise of HuHot Mongolian Grill and FRCG Chicken, LLC a franchise of Cowboy Chicken brand restaurants. The company has 26 HuHot Mongolian Grill locations in 6 states and 3 Cowboy Chicken locations in 3 states. The restaurants are primarily concentrated in the Midwest of the United States, which is considered to be the company’s core market. FRC Group was formed with Sun Capital Partners, Inc. in January of 2016. FRC Group purchased the CCW, LLC franchise and together formed the FRCG Chicken, LLC franchise. The company is rapidly growing the existing franchises and actively researching available concepts.

To learn more, visit the website at www.frcgroup.net