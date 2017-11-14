Franchise the Lifestyle!

(RestaurantNews.com) Thumbs up diner has been an Atlanta institution for over a decade. Friends and customers are the key to Thumbs Up Diners Success. Imagine owning a restaurant without having to worry about working late nights, dealing with alcoholic beverages or evening emergency calls. One that is closed by 4 pm each afternoon and that frees up your evenings for family, friends or doing whatever your heart desires. This is the lifestyle of Thumbs Up Diner franchise owners. It is also the lifestyle of your employees and managers — allowing you to attract a skilled and committed staff.

Thumbs Up Diner is a restaurant that has a focus on breakfast, meaning it has a daytime schedule with a 4 pm closing time. As a franchisee, your investment in time is limited, which leaves plenty of time to enjoy your family and have a life outside of work. In other words, you’ll own your business — not the other way around. Thumbs Up Diner has been working with Emerging Franchises to assist them in taking their business to the next level. Emerging Franchises goal is to help Thumbs Up Diner expand nationally starting with the Atlanta area. “It’s a lifestyle business that many people look for in the franchise world. To be able to run a business during the day and spend time with your family at night-that’s a dream come true for many people.”- Samantha Rincione and Greg George of Emerging Franchises.

Thumbs Up Diner offers a funky mix of breakfast originals as well as classic build your own breakfast dishes. In addition, they serve many lunch options such as sandwiches, burgers, and many vegan dishes. They have something for everyone. With Thumbs Up Diner you will receive:

Site Selection Assistance

Marketing Support

Operational Support

Training

Experienced Management

Proven Concept

