Franchise Industry Veterans Celebrate Opening of Iowa’s Newest Teriyaki Madness Shop

Michael Payne, Jim Bird and Lucas Battcher bring over four decades of restaurant experience to the brand as they expand the Iowa footprint

Fort Dodge, IA ( RestaurantNews.com ) This July, Michael Payne, Jim Bird and Lucas Battcher are bringing the madness to Fort Dodge with the opening of the newest Teriyaki Madness shop at 2823 3rd Ave S.

The trio’s Seattle-style teriyaki shop will offer huge, satisfying teriyaki bowls filled with addicting flavors and high-quality ingredients like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon or tofu with fresh, stir fry veggies and a base of steamed white, brown or fried rice or Yakisoba noodles. The best part? They’re healthy. Or not. The menu is fully customizable, so do your thing — we’re not judging.

The group has owned and operated several independent concepts for the last 41 years. Their entrance to franchising was with a Pancheros unit that launched 10 years ago. They recognized right away the uniformity and brand recognition that a franchise carries, and have been looking for the right fit to expand their portfolio since. Then, they found Teriyaki Madness.

To celebrate, Payne, Bird and Battcher are inviting locals out to the shop’s grand opening, with events from 7/14 through 7/20. The schedule of events and primary giveaways are included below:

7/14-7/15: Customers can enjoy Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls for just $6 in-shop or by placing an order through the Teriyaki Madness app .

Customers can enjoy Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls for just $6 in-shop or by placing an order through the . 7/14: The Grand Opening celebration event kicks off with a chance for customers to win free Teriyaki Madness. Any customer who places an order through the app between 7/14 and 7/20 will be entered to be one of five winners to receive free Teriyaki Madness for one year, or one of twenty winners to receive free Teriyaki Madness for one month.

The Grand Opening celebration event kicks off with a chance for customers to win free Teriyaki Madness. Any customer who places an order through the app between 7/14 and 7/20 will be entered to be one of five winners to receive free Teriyaki Madness for one year, or one of twenty winners to receive free Teriyaki Madness for one month. 7/16: $1 from every regular bowl purchased will be donated to the Fort Dodge Police Association.

“Teriyaki Madness fit that niche we were looking for in our community,” the group stated. “What excites us most about the brand is the craveable concept the food brings. Being restaurateurs, that is one thing we are always trying to create in our kitchens for our guests, the crave to come back. We also really appreciate the community within the Teriyaki Madness company, and just how much support is available to the franchisees when they need it.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the new shop in Fort Dodge,” said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith. “This is a vibrant community with an awesome food scene, and we’re eager to contribute. Most importantly, we found the perfect franchisee partner in Payne, Bird and Battcher, who have already proven to be a fantastic member of our franchise family and is well prepared to make the most of this opportunity.”

Teriyaki Madness is expanding rapidly in markets across the U.S. and was named the number one fastest-growing big restaurant chain in 2021. With 70+ signed agreements this year, Teriyaki Madness is continuing to change the franchising industry. Now, the brand is leveraging that momentum for an even bigger 2022.

“We’ve faced plenty of challenges throughout the past year, and Teriyaki Madness continues to prove resilient,” Haith said. “Few businesses experienced the kind of growth we achieved in 2021, and we have no plans to slow down anytime soon. The new shop in Fort Dodge is a key step forward in our growth plan.”

For more information about Teriyaki Madness of Fort Dodge, visit the restaurant’s official website, www.TeriyakiMadness.com .

About Teriyaki Madness

Fast-casual teriyaki shop franchise Teriyaki Madness is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order, healthy (or not) bowls, apps and sides, prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price. Guests can enjoy their bowls in the shop, or order through the mobile app for delivery or curbside pickup. Teriyaki Madness has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises, FastCasual’s Movers and Shakers in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, the Inc. 5000 list for three straight years, and was named the #1 Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chain in the United States by Restaurant Business in 2021. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has more than 110 shops open, with franchising opportunities nationwide for qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com .

Contact:

Elle Pechiney

Mainland

240-277-6506

epechiney@hellomainland.com

More from Teriyaki Madness

The post Franchise Industry Veterans Celebrate Opening of Iowa’s Newest Teriyaki Madness Shop first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.